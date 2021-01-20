CM Thakur launches HP's first online youth radio station

CM Thakur launches HP's first online youth radio stationPTI | Shimla | Updated: 20-01-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 19:39 IST
Shimla, Jan 20 (PTI) Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur launched Himachal Pradesh's first online youth radio station 'Radio Hills-Youngistan Ka Dil' here on Wednesday, an official spokesperson said.
The chief minister appreciated the efforts of the young entrepreneurs and said the online radio station would go a long way in promoting culture and traditions of the state besides providing an opportunity to the youth to exhibit their talents.
Deepika and Saurabh, co-founders of the online radio station, informed Thakur that it would also be available on Apple and Android mobile phones.
Developer of the online radio station Karan, Radio Jockeys Palak, Rahul and Nidhi were also present on the occasion, the spokesperson said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
