Surface Laptop Go, Microsoft's lightest laptop now available in India
Microsoft has announced the availability of the Surface Laptop Go, its lightest and most affordable Surface laptop yet, in India.

Starting January 22, the Surface Laptop Go will be available via commercial authorized resellers, authorized retail, and online partners including Reliance Digital and Amazon at a starting price of Rs 63,499 and no-cost EMIs up to 9 months starting Rs 8,000/month.

The Surface Laptop Go will be available in four configurations-

  1. 4GB+64GB: Rs 63,499
  2. 8GB+128GB: Rs 71,999
  3. 8GB+256GB: Rs 91,999
  4. 16GB+256GB: Rs 1,10,999

Weighing just 1.11kg, Surface Laptop Go is the lightest Surface Laptop ever. It features a 12.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen display with a 3:2 screen ratio. It has a full-size keyboard with 1.3mm key travel for an accurate and comfortable typing experience, a large precision trackpad and all-day battery life with fast charging.

Under the hood, the Surface Laptop Go has the latest 10th Gen Intel i5 Quad-Core processor and up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. As for security, a fingerprint reader power button with features like Windows Hello and one Touch sign-in is available on select models.

The Surface Laptop Go offers Windows Autopilot to reduce IT complexity by deploying straight to employees. Additional features include built-in Studio Mics, Omnisonic Speakers, Dolby Audio and 720p HD camera. For connectivity, the Surface Laptop Go has USB-C and USB-A ports.

