High-end Classic Design, Health and Sports or Everyday Use, Huawei has a Lineup of Wearables for Every Need and Every Budget

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)The demand and popularity for smartwatches are at an all-time high, with different kinds of users wanting more from their smart companions priced at different points. While some users opt for a premium option, others look at as a style factor or maybe even a price-friendly option to begin with. However, whichever be the user’s choice, Huawei’s lineup of wearables tackles all of them. The lineup can be divided into three categories: the flagship category with the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro Moon Phase Collection, value category with the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 and HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e; and finally, the style category with the HUAWEI WATCH FIT ensuring that there is one for everyone. The premium user who wants the bestFor those who want the top of the line flagship products, Huawei offers its newly launched HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro Moon Phase Collection. Made for those with a taste for luxury and a passion for technology, this new smartwatch perfectly puts together premium design and intelligent technology. Packed with features usually seen on luxury watches, such as a Moonphase complication and using high-end materials such as ceramic, sapphire and titanium for an elegant look and high durability, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro Moon Phase Collection is perfect for someone who wants a smartwatch without having to compromise the elegant aesthetics of classic watches. Apart from design, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro Moon Phase collection also boasts a 2 week long battery, along with updated health management to track heart rate, blood oxygen levels, sleep and stress. Fitness enthusiasts can enjoy upgraded fitness tracking with a wide range of preset sports modes including the likes of golf and skiing to help users improve their performance with accurate data tracking and analysis. The smartwatch can also be taken for swimming or water sports, thanks to its 5ATM water resistance*, while its range of handy assistant features can help with everyday tasks. *Leather straps are not water resistant The Trend-setterFor the more fashionable and trendy user, Huawei has the HUAWEI WATCH FIT which boasts a large 1.64 inch display and wide range of health and fitness tracking features, promising both good looks and health management. In addition to its good looks and unique colors, it also comes with a battery that can last up to 10 days. Users can also keep an eye on the user’s blood oxygen levels, heart rate, sleep, and stress levels Fitness tracking is also taken care of with 96 workout modes with 12 animated quick workouts to guide the user, running courses and even achievement reminders.

Those who want to make the most of their smartwatchesMeanwhile, there are also users who would want to get a smartwatch, and get the best out of it: This is where the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 and its sporty variants HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e come in. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2, available in two variants of 46mm and 42mm, boasts a long lasting 2 week battery life like its siblings and a range of health management features, making it great for users who want a solid smartwatch that they can depend on for everyday use. The smartwatch also keeps a sharp eye on blood oxygen levels, heart rate monitoring, sleep and stress monitor and is also capable of tracking and analyzing data from more than a 100 workout modes with running courses and more to help improve performance. Its sportier variant, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e is for the more value conscious and athletic user, boasting a large round display and a durable stainless steel frame with rubber straps. It comes with a wide range of fitness tracking and health management features, which include 100 workout modes, running courses, built-in GPS and even a 2 week long battery life. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e can not only withstand the toughest of fitness activities, but also provide accurate data as needed. With different kinds of users having different demands and scenarios, the right smartwatch is always a tricky pick. However, thanks to this lineup of well-designed, intelligent and long-lasting smartwatches, Huawei’s wearable range is a great option for everyone. Be it for the premium user, fashionable one or even a budget-conscious user, users can find the right choice within Huawei’s WATCH GT series. Meta Description: Targeted at all kinds of users, Huawei smartwatch lineup boasts high-end designs, intelligent health management and advanced technologies for every kind of scenario. Image: HUAWEI Carnival - Watch Week PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)