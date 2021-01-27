Left Menu
Tata Elxsi, Syntiant to provide low-power edge AI device development for voice applications

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-01-2021 11:50 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 11:50 IST
Tata Elxsi and Syntiant Corp., onWednesday announced a collaboration to help manufacturersdesign and develop low-power always-on voice applicationsacross multiple product categories, such as smart home devicesand consumer electronics, as well as industrial and automotiveuse cases.

The agreement aims to provide end-to-end solutions andservices for customers using Syntiants deep learning NeuralDecision Processors to enable low-power AI optimisation inedge devices easily, a Tata Elxsi statement said.

The companies can deliver a turnkey solution that bringslow latency, highly accurate inference to near- and far-fieldvoice applications, including speaker identification, keywordspotting, multiple wake words, event detection, and localcommands recognition, it said.

Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, Tata Elxsi, NitinPaisaid, ''By intersecting design thinking with advancedtechnologies, we help our clients bring innovative AI-enablededge devices to the global market using Syntiant AIprocessors.'' ''We're collaborating with Tata Elxsi to combine ourresources and make it easy for customers to embed AI in almostany smart device, from wearables to TV and key fob remotes toset-top boxes and beyond, with minimal or no drain on batterypower consumption,'' saidMallik Moturi, Vice President ofproduct and business development at Syntiant.

