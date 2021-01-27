Left Menu
Microsoft shares updated rollout plan for Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 Update

The Windows 10 Team 2020 update is based on Windows 10, version 20H2, and it brings new and added experiences to help customers configure, manage and collaborate on their 1st-generation Surface Hubs and Surface Hub 2S devices. Windows 10 Team, version 1703 (RS2) will remain supported through March 16, 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 27-01-2021 12:03 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 12:03 IST
Microsoft shares updated rollout plan for Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 Update
Image Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft has shared an update regarding the progress of the Windows 10 Team 2020 Update which started to roll out on October 27, 2020.

Surface Hub users can update their devices using Windows Update for Business, Windows Update or Bare metal recovery (BMR) image. Back in December 2020, Microsoft paused the Windows Update phased releases - Phase 3 and Phase 4 - due to post-install issues.

For those unaware, Phase 1 of the rollout covered NZ, Australia, Canada, Belgium and Mexico while Phase 2 included the UK, Japan, Switzerland and Italy. Phase 3 covers the US, Germany while Phase 4 covers global regions.

Now, the company has announced an updated rollout plan for Windows 10 Team 2020 Update. For Surface Hub 2S users, Windows Update will be available for the remaining throttled regions in late February 2021 whereas Windows Update for Business and the Bare Metal Recovery (BMR) image is currently available for download.

The Windows 10 Team 2020 Update for the 1st-generation Surface Hubs (55-inch and 84-inch) will become available based on throttle regions and globally in late February 2021. However, the Surface Hub Recovery Tool (SHRT) with the Windows 10 Team 2020 image is currently available for download.

In this time of increased reliance on Surface Hub we have been laser focused on providing a high-quality rollout of the Windows 10 Team 2020 Update. We are continuously working with customers and partners and actively monitoring the deployment of the Windows 10 Team 2020 update globally.

Microsoft

Microsoft noted that quality updates and fixes for known issues are expected to land for all Surface Hub devices during the same timeframe.

The Windows 10 Team 2020 update is based on Windows 10, version 20H2, and it brings new and added experiences to help customers configure, manage and collaborate on their 1st-generation Surface Hubs and Surface Hub 2S devices. Windows 10 Team, version 1703 (RS2) will remain supported through March 16, 2021.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

