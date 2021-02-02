Left Menu

SG&E: Google's in-house Stadia game development studio shutting down

Google believes this is the best path to building Stadia into a long-term, sustainable business that helps grow the cloud gaming industry. It's worth noting that the company will continue to invest in Stadia and its underlying platform to provide the best cloud gaming experience for its partners and the gaming community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 02-02-2021 07:29 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 07:29 IST
Image Credit: Google

Google is shutting down Stadia Games and Entertainment (SG&E), its in-house game development studio, in an effort to help game developers and publishers take advantage of Stadia's advanced technical infrastructure and platform tool and deliver games directly to their players, the company announced on Monday.

"Creating best-in-class games from the ground up takes many years and significant investment, and the cost is going up exponentially. Given our focus on building on the proven technology of Stadia as well as deepening our business partnerships, we've decided that we will not be investing further in bringing exclusive content from our internal development team SG&E, beyond any near-term planned games," Phil Harrison, Vice President and GM, Google Stadia, wrote in a blog post.

Google says it is committed to working with the talented SG&E team and over the coming months, most of them will be moving on to new roles. The search giant assured Stadia gamers that it will continue to bring new titles from third parties to the platform and drive the cloud gaming industry forward.

"We're committed to the future of cloud gaming, and will continue to do our part to drive this industry forward. Our goal remains focused on creating the best possible platform for gamers and technology for our partners, bringing these experiences to life for people everywhere," the post further added.

