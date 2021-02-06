Motorola Capri aka Moto G10 receives BIS certification; India launch imminent

Late last month the Motorola Capri Plus, aka the Moto G30, was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website and now its lower variant i.e. the Motorola Capri, aka the Moto G10, has received the BIS certification, suggesting that both the phones will soon be landing in India.

While the Motorola Capri Plus was seen carrying the model number XT2129-2, the Motorola Capri has been listed with model number XT2127-4 on the BIS website. The device was spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings).

Specifications (Expected)

Motorola Capri (Moto G10)

As per the latest leaks and rumors, the Motorola Capri or the Moto G10 will come with a 60Hz HD+ display with a waterdrop notch and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 octa-core chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

For photography, this device is said to house a triple camera array at the back, comprising a 48MP main shooter, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it will have an 8MP selfie snapper.

The Motorola Capri or the Moto G10 is said to have a 3.5mm headphone jack, a dedicated Google Assistant button and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Motorola Capri Plus (Moto G30)

The Motorola Capri Plus or the Moto G30 is said to come with a 90Hz HD+ display and a waterdrop notch housing a 13MP selfie snapper. Under the hood, it will have the Snapdragon 662 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

For photography, the handset is said to have a quad rear camera module including a 64MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP tertiary sensor.

Lastly, both Moto G10 and Moto G30 are said to be fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery, with the latter supporting 20W fast charging support.