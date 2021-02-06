Skype's latest update brings bug fixes; background blur on Android

Microsoft has released a new update for Skype users on Windows, Linux, and Web as well as Android, iPhone, and iPad. The latest update - version 8.68 - brings bug fixes, stability improvements as well as new features including the ability to blur the background in video calls on Skype for Android.

For those unaware, the background blur feature is already available to Skype's desktop (Windows, Mac, and Linux) and iPhone / iPad users.

As for the new Skype version 8.68, the update has fixed a couple of issues including:

Virtual cameras on MacOS X are working again

Missing sound in Voice Messages

Performance issues with the Emoji picker

Further, with this update, Skype has made some improvements to the Share extension for iPhone and iPad users, adding support for a dark theme and improved performance.

Here's the changelog for the Skype v8.68 update:

React Hard 2: React Harder: We've upgraded your custom reaction picker, and you can now have more reactions right at your fingertips.

We've upgraded your custom reaction picker, and you can now have more reactions right at your fingertips. Background redacted: Now you can blur your background in video calls on Skype for Android.

Now you can blur your background in video calls on Skype for Android. Share away: We've made some improvements to the Share extension in Skype for iPhone and iPad, adding support for dark theme and improving performance.

We've made some improvements to the Share extension in Skype for iPhone and iPad, adding support for dark theme and improving performance. Bug fixes and stability improvements: We've disappeared some bugs and cleaned the place up a bit.

It is to be noted that the new Skype update is being rolled out gradually over the next couple of days and may not show up for everyone right away.