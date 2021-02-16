Tata Comm ties up with Google Cloud to transform Indian businesses

Tata Communications on Tuesday announced partnership with Google Cloud to drive cloud adoption and transform Indian businesses. The partnership will enable organisations to deploy and access Google Cloud services through Tata Communications' IZO managed cloud.

''As organisations migrate to Google Cloud, they need a partner that will support them across their entire IT ecosystem and deliver a unified cloud management platform that offers greater transparency, control and security of their data and applications,'' Tata Communications global head of cloud and managed hosting services Rajesh Awasthi said in a statement. As a Google Cloud India Partner, Tata Communications will support organisations with services across infrastructure modernisation, data centre transformation, application modernisation, smart analytics, multi-cloud deployments and more.

''The true test of 2021 will be how organizations adopt a cloud first approach. Through our partnership with Tata Communications, we will be able to provide our customers with a unified, end-to-end experience that will remove the complexity in cloud management and help them transform at speed and scale,'' Google Cloud India head of partners and alliances, Amitabh Jacob said.

