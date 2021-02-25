Supervised experience on YouTube to allow parents choose content for kids

YouTube is introducing a new feature called supervised experience that will let parents of pre-teens and older choose the content their children can find and watch, features they can use, default account settings, and digital wellbeing protections.

In the coming months, the new supervised experience in YouTube will be available in beta for personal accounts. With the new feature, parents will have the choice to let their children access YouTube through a supervised Google Account.

"Over the last year, we've worked with parents and experts across the globe in areas related to child safety, child development, and digital literacy to develop a solution for parents of pre-teens and teens. In the coming months, we'll launch a new experience in beta for parents to allow their children to access YouTube through a supervised Google Account. This supervised experience will come with content settings and limited features," the company wrote in a blog post.

The videos kids can watch will depend on the content setting their parents choose for the supervised account. There will be three different content settings for parents to choose from on YouTube:

Explore - Suitable for viewers ages 9+, this setting will allow for a broad range of videos including vlogs, tutorials, gaming videos, music clips, news, educational content and more

- Suitable for viewers ages 9+, this setting will allow for a broad range of videos including vlogs, tutorials, gaming videos, music clips, news, educational content and more Explore More - Suitable for viewers ages 13+, this setting will include live streams, vlogs, tutorials, gaming videos, music videos, news, educational videos, DIY, arts and crafts, dance, and more videos

- Suitable for viewers ages 13+, this setting will include live streams, vlogs, tutorials, gaming videos, music videos, news, educational videos, DIY, arts and crafts, dance, and more videos Most of YouTube - Except for age-restricted content, this setting will include almost everything on YouTube

For digital well-being, there will be automatic reminders for breaks and bedtime, with parents having the ability to reinforce mindful screen time habits via the Google Family Link app.

"When a parent grants access to YouTube, their child's experience will feel much like regular YouTube, but certain features will be disabled to protect younger audiences. For example, we won't serve personalized ads or ads in certain categories," the company said.

Meanwhile, in the coming days, the YouTube Kids Hindi app featuring hundreds of hours of children's entertainment and infotainment in Hindi will be rolled out in India.