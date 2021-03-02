Left Menu

You can now use Google Assistant to access Workspace core services

In the coming weeks, Workspace admins will be able to enable the new functionality at the domain, OU, or group level. Previously available in beta, the new functionality will allow customers to use Google Assistant to easily accomplish work-related tasks - for certain Google Calendar and Gmail functions - on the go with voice commands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 02-03-2021 06:52 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 06:52 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Google said Monday it will soon be making access to Workspace services from Google Assistant available to any customers with the Search and Assistant and User access to Google Workspace data and services enabled.

In the coming weeks, Workspace admins will be able to enable the new functionality at the domain, OU, or group level. Previously available in beta, the new functionality will allow customers to use Google Assistant to easily accomplish work-related tasks - for certain Google Calendar and Gmail functions - on the go with voice commands. It will:

  • Let you know when your next meeting is
  • Create, cancel or reschedule a Calendar event
  • Send a note to event attendees via email
  • Send an email
  • Dial into a meeting

"This will allow your users to more seamlessly get things done using just their voice - from asking what's on their Calendar to joining meetings and sending emails on the go. Google Assistant will respond to voice commands for certain Google Calendar and Gmail functions," Google wrote in a blog post on Monday.

Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, and Education Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, and Nonprofits will be able to access Workspace services from the Google Assistant.

The new functionality is gradually rolling out to Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and initially, it will be available in English on personal mobile devices.

