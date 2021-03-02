Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

Google Meet supports SIP URI (uniform resource identifiers) to allow third-party hardware solutions to join video calls, but many customers find it difficult to use. To make it easier to find and join Meet calls, Google is giving Workspace admins the option to automatically add SIP join information to new third-party calendar events.

"If you're using third-party video conferencing hardware with a third-party calendar service, you can now enable your users to join Meet video calls with just one click from the device," Google said.

Further, if the hardware doesn't have a calendar integration, Google will automatically add SIP join information to new Calendar events, making it easier for users to join Meet calls on third-party video conferencing hardware.

Image Credit: Google Workspace Updates Blogs

To use Google Meet with third-party systems, admins need to:

Download and install the Pexip Infinity gateway

Turn on Meet interoperability in the Admin console

Choose the format for the meeting IDs used to join meetings - Long meeting IDs are recommended for most domains

Long meeting IDs allows third-party systems to join automatically by SIP URI or when participants manually enter IDs into the system. They are added to calendar events and invites while creating events.

The new feature is now available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, and Education Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, and Nonprofits customers.