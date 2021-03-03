Left Menu

03-03-2021
Chrome revamps profiles experience; lets you customize personal space
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Google is revamping profiles experience in Chrome, making it even easier for you to create profiles for family and friends, customize or instantly switch to your personal space within the browser.

If you are someone who shares a computer with family/friends or someone who uses their computer for both work and personal browsing, now you can easily dedicate a space to each of them. You can also customize their space with a colour scheme and background, organize favourite bookmarks and saved passwords.

With the new update, you can also add articles - that you are interested in - to your reading list in Chrome on Android and desktop.

Profile switching is also seamless, just select the right profile for the right moment or switch to another profile as needed. Additionally, you can instantly create a new one and customize each of them with different colours to distinguish them easily.

Furthermore, you can access your customized Chrome profile including your theme, new reading list, favourite bookmarks and your saved passwords, on other devices. All you need to do is turn on sync.

<p">All these features will be rolling out to Chrome on the desktop over the coming weeks.

"We hope Chrome's new profiles experience brings you more structure and ease and helps you better separate work from personal activities for each member of the household," Google wrote in a blog post.

