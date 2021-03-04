Left Menu

Nordic skiing-Norway's Holund, Lundby claim gold

Norway's Hans Christer Holund produced a dominant display to win the gold medal in the men's 15km freestyle event at the FIS Ski World Championships in Oberstdorf on Wednesday. Holund finished in 33 minutes 48.7 seconds to cross the line 20.2 seconds ahead of fellow Norwegian Simen Hegstad Krueger while compatriot Harald Amundsen took the bronze medal in an event where the athletes start at 30-second intervals.

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2021 00:15 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 00:15 IST
Nordic skiing-Norway's Holund, Lundby claim gold

Norway's Hans Christer Holund produced a dominant display to win the gold medal in the men's 15km freestyle event at the FIS Ski World Championships in Oberstdorf on Wednesday.

Holund finished in 33 minutes 48.7 seconds to cross the line 20.2 seconds ahead of fellow Norwegian Simen Hegstad Krueger while compatriot Harald Amundsen took the bronze medal in an event where the athletes start at 30-second intervals. "It was big. That's probably the biggest thing I've ever done. I had a good day and managed to carry out what was planned," an emotional Holund told broadcaster NRK.

"I took it very nicely the first round and went with good control. When I went (on) the last lap, I went on emotion. Then you get extra energy." Favourite Alexander Bolshunov of Russia finished fourth.

Norway's Maren Lundby claimed the gold medal in the first women's large hill ski jumping event in the history of the world championships, beating Japan's Sara Takanashi by a margin of 8.7 points. Nika Kriznar of Slovenia took the bronze. "Just becoming world champion in itself is something I had not imagined a couple of weeks ago, and in addition it's on this day here that we have fought so hard for. The combination there is difficult to absorb," Lundby said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

Google Vault classic interface won't be accessible after May 24, 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italian magistrates set to level charges against sea rescuers, NGOs

A German aid group that operated a migrant rescue boat in the Mediterranean said on Wednesday Italian magistrates were set to charge 21 individuals and three human rights groups with aiding illegal immigration from Libya.The announcement ca...

Swedish PM Lofven condemns knife attack in Vetlanda

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven on Wednesday condemned a knife attack in the southern town of Vetlanda, with police investigating it as a possible terror crime, Swedish Newsagency TT reported.We confront such heinous acts with the comb...

Occultist murder case: Rival held for murder conspiracy

An occultist has been arrested for his alleged involved in the murder of his rival here last month, police said on Wednesday.Mustaqeem, a resident of Muradnagar, was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the death of rival occultist, Aas M...

Czech Republic declines intermediary's offer for AstraZeneca vaccines

The Czech Republic has declined an offer to buy AstraZeneca Plcs coronavirus vaccines from an intermediary in the United Arab Emirates, Czech officials said on Wednesday. Health Minister Jan Blatny said the offer was not officially from the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021