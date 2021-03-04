Left Menu

Nokia, QTnet join forces to deploy first local 5G private wireless network

Nokia and QTnet will also collaborate with the Kyushu Institute of Technology to provide new local 5G-enabled services on the Institute's university campus. The first industry-academia collaboration will provide new 5G services including self-operating stores, walking support for the visually impaired, cafeteria crowd monitoring, and new trials with partners and research labs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyushu | Updated: 04-03-2021 12:12 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 12:12 IST
Nokia, QTnet join forces to deploy first local 5G private wireless network
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Nokia and QTnet, a subsidiary of Japan's Kyushu Electric Power, have joined forces to deploy a local 5G private wireless network across the Kyushu region, the Finnish telecom giant said on Thursday.

The private wireless network will be based on the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC), a high-performance, end-to-end private wireless networking and edge computing platform based on proven 4G/LTE and new 5G technology, and will enable QTnet to launch new services and power digital transformation across the region.

"By deploying robust local 5G private wireless networks in Kyushu, we will enable anchor institutions like education, healthcare and first responders to reach new levels of efficiency and productivity. Nokia's track record in providing reliable local 5G networks will be an important milestone in creating new businesses," said Sadao Mouri, Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer at QTnet.

Nokia and QTnet will also collaborate with the Kyushu Institute of Technology to provide new local 5G-enabled services on the Institute's university campus. The first industry-academia collaboration will provide new 5G services including self-operating stores, walking support for the visually impaired, cafeteria crowd monitoring, and new trials with partners and research labs.

Commenting on the partnership, "We are excited to work with QTnet on this 5G initiative, which is the first of its kind in Kyushu. With a high performance 5G network, Kyushu institutions can take advantage of innovative new services and applications which will transform the way they operate. We look forward to expanding the local 5G private wireless ecosystem while delivering compelling 5G experiences," said Donny Janssens, Head of Nokia Enterprise Japan.

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

We lost too many wickets and were 20-30 short: Mathews

After losing the opening T20I of the three-match series against West Indies, Sri Lanka skipper Angelo Mathews said his side lost wickets at quick intervals and as a result they fell short by 20-30 runs. Kieron Pollards six 6s in an over sto...

UN envoy: Myanmar army is "surprised" at opposition to coup

The UN special envoy for Myanmar said the generals who have seized power in the Southeast Asian nation indicated they dont fear renewed sanctions, though they are very surprised that their plans to restore military rule without much opposit...

New Zealand police arrest two for threat to mosques attacked in 2019

New Zealand police said on Thursday they have arrested two people following a threat made against the mosques that were the scene of mass murder by a white supremacist nearly two years ago.Police said an online threat was made earlier this ...

Will make donation: Maxwell on stadium seat auction

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell on Thursday said that he would be making a donation for the seat that broke as a result of one of his sixes landing on it during the third T20I against New Zealand in Wellington. Maxwells whirlwind 31-bal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021