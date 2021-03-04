Nokia, QTnet join forces to deploy first local 5G private wireless network

Nokia and QTnet, a subsidiary of Japan's Kyushu Electric Power, have joined forces to deploy a local 5G private wireless network across the Kyushu region, the Finnish telecom giant said on Thursday.

The private wireless network will be based on the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC), a high-performance, end-to-end private wireless networking and edge computing platform based on proven 4G/LTE and new 5G technology, and will enable QTnet to launch new services and power digital transformation across the region.

"By deploying robust local 5G private wireless networks in Kyushu, we will enable anchor institutions like education, healthcare and first responders to reach new levels of efficiency and productivity. Nokia's track record in providing reliable local 5G networks will be an important milestone in creating new businesses," said Sadao Mouri, Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer at QTnet.

Nokia and QTnet will also collaborate with the Kyushu Institute of Technology to provide new local 5G-enabled services on the Institute's university campus. The first industry-academia collaboration will provide new 5G services including self-operating stores, walking support for the visually impaired, cafeteria crowd monitoring, and new trials with partners and research labs.

Commenting on the partnership, "We are excited to work with QTnet on this 5G initiative, which is the first of its kind in Kyushu. With a high performance 5G network, Kyushu institutions can take advantage of innovative new services and applications which will transform the way they operate. We look forward to expanding the local 5G private wireless ecosystem while delivering compelling 5G experiences," said Donny Janssens, Head of Nokia Enterprise Japan.