Oppo Band Style launching today in India: Here's everything we know so far

The Oppo Band Style will be launched in India today alongside the Oppo F19 Pro series. The fitness band will go on sale at 8 PM IST on Amazon.

The e-commerce website has put up a dedicated microsite with a 'Notify me' button, teasing the key specifications of the upcoming wearable from the Chinese company.

As teased by the company, the Oppo Band Style will have two variants-

Fashion edition with an aesthetic metal ring and Viton + aluminum alloy buckle, and

Sports edition with a TPU and aluminum alloy buckle

The band will come with 12 built-in workout modes including cycling, running and yoga and multiple health tracking features including 24/7 heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) measurement, and constant sleep guard.

Fitness meets fashion. Introducing the must-wear #OPPOBand Style, equipped with Continuous SpO2 Monitoring, aesthetic metal buckle and many more intelligent features. #ActivateYourHealthSale starts on 8th March.Get Notified - https://t.co/bL91hEOai2 pic.twitter.com/5gsipqbLGF — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) March 4, 2021

Oppo Band Style: Specs and features

As already confirmed by the company, the Oppo Band Style sports a 1.1-inch full-colour AMOLED display which will be protected by a 2.5D curved scratch-resistant strengthened glass. The band offers customizable watch faces, easy-to-switch straps and 50 meters water resistance rating.

Workout modes onboard the fitness band include - running, training assistant, indoor running, outdoor running, walking, cycling, indoor cycling, swimming, elliptical machine, rowing machine, badminton and free training. The fitness band is claimed to detect blood oxygen saturation every second, sleeps for 8 hours, with the capability to continuously monitor for 480 minutes and up to 28,800 times.

The Oppo Band Style will be backed by a 100mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 14 days on a full charge. Other smart functions onboard the fitness band include weather updates, remote music control, alarm clock, Find My Phone and the ability to reject calls, among others.