New global dialing add-on allows you to join Google Meet call without internet

Google has introduced Meet Global Dialing, a new add-on subscription that enables paid dial-in and dial-out calls in video meetings. While there is no subscription fee, users will be charged a per-minute rate for phone calls.

"This new add-on subscription will help improve access to video calls by enabling outbound calls to global destinations and dial-in to meetings from more countries," Google wrote in a blog post on Monday.

With the new add-on subscription:

Google Meet users can dial out to more than 100 countries directly from a Meet call (currently only available to 2 countries)

Easily dial in to join a Meet call when you don't have an internet connection, have limited bandwidth, or are joining from the road, in more than 80 countries, with more countries coming soon

Admins can easily monitor and audit call usage in a single place with the Google Voice audit log.

The new Google Meet Global Dialing add-on subscription is currently available to customers based in the U.S., Canada, UK, France, Spain, Portugal, Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland, Ireland, Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Austria, and Belgium. It is worth mentioning that all Google Workspace editions include US dial-in and US/Canada dial-out at no extra cost.

The Google Meet Global Dialing add-on is available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Nonprofits, Education Fundamentals, and Education Plus, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

How to add a Google Meet Global Dialing subscription?

Sign in to your Google Admin Console

At the top left of the home page, click Menu > Billing > Subscriptions

Click Add or upgrade a subscription

On the left, click Google Workspace add-ons

Under Google Meet Global Dialing, click Get Started

Click Get Started

Select your purchase options and click Continue

Review your selection and click Continue

Enter your payment information and click Continue

How turn on global dialing in the Admin console?