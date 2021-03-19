Left Menu

Here's how to enable Live Caption in Google Chrome from desktop

Most importantly, Live Caption in Google Chrome also works in offline mode, allowing you to caption saved audio and video files when you play them in Chrome.

Here's how to enable Live Caption in Google Chrome from desktop
Google Chrome logo Image Credit: ANI

Google has introduced the 'Live Caption' feature on Chrome on the web. The feature, which was initially launched in 2019 on Pixel 4, automatically generates real-time captions for both audio and video playing on a browser.

Live Caption on Chrome works across social and video sites, podcasts and radio content, personal video libraries such as Google Photos, embedded video players, and most web-based video or audio chat services.

It happens in real-time and completely on-device. Most importantly, Live Caption in Google Chrome also works in offline mode, allowing you to caption saved audio and video files when you play them in Chrome.

"Captions make online content more accessible. If you're in a noisy environment, trying to keep the volume down, or are part of the 466 million people in the world who are deaf or hard of hearing, having captions lets you follow along to whatever content you are watching - whether it's viral feta pasta videos, breaking news or a scientist discussing their latest research," Google said.

How to turn on Live Caption in Chrome from desktop?

To see live captions for media with audio played in your browser window, follow these steps:

  • Open Chrome browser
  • Go to Settings > Advanced section
  • Head over to the Accessibility section
  • Turn on Live Caption

Video Credit: Google

Currently, Live Caption is available globally on Chrome on Windows, Mac and Linux devices and will be coming soon to ChromeOS. The feature supports only English.

