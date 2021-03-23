Left Menu

Google Chat gets revamped UI on the web, similar to that in Gmail

The changes will be rolled out to Google Chat on the web starting March 24 and will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 23-03-2021 07:00 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 07:00 IST
Besides the visual interface updates, Google is also introducing other changes on Chat on the web which will be launched to domains with Gmail turned off in the coming months. Image Credit: Google

Google said Monday it is making some changes to the interface of Google Chat on the web (chat.google.com). The redesigned interface looks similar to that of Chat in Gmail, the company said.

Besides the visual interface updates, Google is also introducing other changes on Chat on the web which will be launched to domains with Gmail turned off in the coming months. These changes include:

  • Shared files and tasks can now be accessed in Chat rooms via tabs at the top of the room
  • Similar to Gmail, the quick access side panel has been added on the right side to provide access to apps like Calendar, Keep, Tasks, and Maps
  • Search for existing conversations or for people to start new conversations is now under the "+" on the left-side navigation
  • You can use the search bar at the top to look for content across all rooms and direct messages (DMs)
  • The Chat and Rooms sections on the left-side navigation bar are static, allowing you to scroll more easily within each section
  • You can now toggle between full-screen view and pop-up view for both rooms and DMs
  • Integration with Google Meet so you can join or start a call directly from Chat
  • chat.google.com will now redirect to mail.google.com/chat

It is worth mentioning that the aforementioned changes will only impact domains with the Gmail service turned on and they will take place automatically at chat.google.com and in the Chat PWA.

The changes will be rolled out to Google Chat on the web starting March 24 and will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

"The new interface is similar to that of Chat in Gmail, giving users a consistent and predictable Chat experience no matter where they are. We've also added some new integrations to help your users be more productive," Google wrote in a blog post.

