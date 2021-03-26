Oppo A74 4G appears on Google Play Console with Snapdragon 662 SoC

Oppo is gearing up to expand its A-series portfolio with the addition of two new smartphones - Oppo A74 and Oppo A54. In the recent past, both the devices have made it to various certification websites.

Earlier this week, the Oppo A74 5G was spotted on the Geekbench database with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset and now its 4G variant - carrying model number CPH2219 - has appeared on the Google Play Console.

Advertisement

The listing, spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma, suggests that the Oppo A74 4G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Mobile Platform which will be paired with 6GB of RAM. The smartphone will run on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

OPPO A74 4G with SD662, 6GB RAM, Android 11 visits Google Play Console.#OPPO #OPPOA74 pic.twitter.com/N6gAc7DTrp — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) March 26, 2021

Earlier this month, the 4G variant of Oppo A74 was also spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, suggesting that the device will launch in India soon.

Oppo A74 4G: Expected specifications

Leaks suggest that the device will come with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a central punch hole and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Oppo A74 4G is said to come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main snapper, 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, the device could have a 16-megapixel snapper with AI beauty 2.0.

The device will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.