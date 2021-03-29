Left Menu

Boston Dynamics introduces 'Stretch', new warehouse worker robot

U.S. robotics company Boston Dynamics on Monday unveiled a new robot called Stretch, designed to perform one very specific warehouse job: moving boxes. Stretch is the first robot for one task that the company has built, based on requests received from companies around the world, said Michael Perry, vice president of business development for Boston Dynamics.

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 15:31 IST
Boston Dynamics introduces 'Stretch', new warehouse worker robot

U.S. robotics company Boston Dynamics on Monday unveiled a new robot called Stretch, designed to perform one very specific warehouse job: moving boxes.

Stretch is the first robot for one task that the company has built, based on requests received from companies around the world, said Michael Perry, vice president of business development for Boston Dynamics. “We heard pretty much universally across warehousing that truck unloading is one of the most physically difficult and unpleasant jobs ... And that's where Stretch comes into play," Perry told Reuters.

Stretch has a small mobile base that allows it to move around tight spaces in existing warehouses without having to reconfigure them for automation. It is equipped with an arm and a smart-gripper with advanced sensing and computer vision cameras that can identify and handle a large variety of boxed and shrink wrapped cases. "We're looking at picking up boxes around 50 pounds (23 kilograms), and our maximum rate of picking up and moving boxes can reach up to 800 cases per hour. So, it's a fast moving, highly versatile robot," Perry said.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company is known for YouTube videos of its dog-like 'Spot' and humanoid 'Atlas' robots. Hyundai Motor Group recently agreed to buy a controlling stake in Boston Dynamics from SoftBank Group Corp in a deal that values the robot maker at $1.1 billion.

And Perry said the time is ripe for the new "bot on the block" to capitalize on an ever-increasing consumer demand for speedy home delivery. Analysts say the warehousing sector experienced an extremely strong 2020, with growth expected to continue this year. They point to the dynamics of 2020, as online shopping amid the pandemic drove the need for a massive expansion in order fulfillment services.

Boston Dynamics hasn't released any pricing for Stretch, but said the system can be installed "without requiring costly reconfiguration or investments in new fixed infrastructure."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ship 'partially refloated,' but still stuck in Suez Canal

Engineers on Monday partially refloated the colossal container ship that continues to block traffic through the Suez Canal, authorities said, without providing further details about when the vessel would be set free. Satellite data from Mar...

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny says he risks solitary confinement over infractions

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Monday he could be locked up in solitary confinement in a punishment cell after being accused of numerous minor infractions.Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putins most prominent critics, said ...

Tributes paid to Czech billionaire killed in chopper crash

Politicians and friends in the Czech Republic have paid tribute to Petr Kellner, the countrys richest man, who was killed in a helicopter crash in Alaska. He was 56.Kellner was one of five people, including the pilot, who died in the accide...

'Godzilla vs. Kong' fares well at Indian box office, mints Rs 28.96 crores during extended weekend

The recently-released action-packed film Godzilla vs. Kong is proving to be a major force to reckon with at the Indian box office. The film, which hit the big screens on last Wednesday, has registered a good first extended weekend. Amid the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021