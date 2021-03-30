DOCSIS 3.1 Offers Blazing Fast Internet Speed

If you are looking to choose a cable modem to provide internet to your home, it basically comes down to two choices. You can either pay each month to rent an old and archaic model from your internet service provider, or you have the option of buying your own brand-new device that will amount to a fraction of the cost in the long run. The answer is a no-brainer.

Nevertheless, a much harder decision will be your choice of the best cable modem. Cable modems come a dime a dozen, and it may be confusing for some people to choose the best one. It is widely known that DOCSIS 3.1 offers blazing fast internet speeds. In fact, it would be easy to compile a list of the best DOCSIS 3.1 modem router combos.

Advertisement

DOCSIS is an abbreviation for "Data Over Cable Service Interface Specification." It's the arrangement that lets an internet service provider render internet services through a coaxial cable. It simply means that your modem is able to give broadband internet access.

There is DOCSIS 3.0 and 3.1 which are just version numbers. The 3.1 is simply an upgrade to the 3.0. If you compare the two devices it basically boils down to the number of simultaneous channels and the speed. To understand the appeal of a DOCSIS 3.1 you should understand that if your internet service provider can offer you an internet speed of more than one gigabit per second a router is a better investment. But the fact is, the average broadband speed in the United States of America is approximately only 66 megabytes per second. This is why the vast majority of users find DOCSIS 3.1 to be superior.

The DOCSIS 3.1 was formally released by CableLabs in 2013. The specs are the present industry norm for producing high-quality internet access over hybrid fiber coax (HFC) networks. Cable high-speed data can now give download speeds of up to 10 gigabits per second due to this release. This has enabled a wide diversity of online activities and tools that have grown to be commonplace in our daily routines. Some of these activities include multi-player online gaming, video conferencing, and 4K video streaming. These are awesome accomplishments but, it's actually only a pit stop in the rush toward 10G, which is tomorrow's multi-gigabit super network.

Internet access how to become a common need for most people in today's society, as most of us equate having it to clean air or water. cable and internet companies now have the capacity to produce multi-gigabit high-speed broadband internet to more than 90% of U.S. residences, attaining downstream data speeds of 10 Gbps and upstream speeds of up to 1 Gbps because of DOCSIS technologies. What is even more remarkable about the DOCSIS® 3.1 specification release is that it also extends the range of existing HFC networks by more than 50 percent and considerably lessens latency. This is great news for customers with many devices in the house because it means that you will be able to connect many more devices while enjoying a better quality of rich, ultra-high-definition digital activities.

Cable and internet providers must provide the bandwidth, speed, and latency specifications that are required to maintain artificial intelligence, augmented reality, virtual reality, and other ultra-high-definition, real-time activities that will become a part of our daily lives in the near future. Cable technology will remain in front of the innovation curve with continuous enhancements of the DOCSIS level of quality. Because of this, everyone who uses it will have access to high-speed, dependable cable internet service that satisfies and exceeds the typical demands in coming years.

The DOCSIS 3.1 roll-out introduced the most modern and most celebrated digital communication technologies. These include very high modulation orders and Low-Density Parity-Check encoding, also higher than 1 GHz of the available spectrum that resulted in a considerable increase in network velocity and range. Even with all of this, there are still upgrades being made to the DOCSIS 3.1. There are plans to increase the current DOCSIS technologies to ramp up to 10G and further in the coming years.

Better, more seamless real-time communication experiences can be had via chat or video as well as the ability to power next-generation technologies like light field holodecks, video walls, and more because of a higher upstream capacity. DOCSIS 3.1 technology provides greater upstream speeds to 1Gbps and there are plans to increase it even more. 10G networks will be able to offer symmetrical downstream and upstream rates of 10Gbps.

Networks will demand more support and strength to operate as they proceed to grow, both in terms of bandwidth capability and physical infrastructure. DOCSIS 3.1 modems use hi-tech power command standards which makes them much more energy-efficient It's a great thing for network operators and everyone all over the world.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)