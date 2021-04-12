Left Menu

LG WING dual-screen phone available for just Rs 29,999 in India

Though the LG WING runs on Android 10, the company recently confirmed that its premium smartphones including WING will get up to three iterations of Android OS updates from the year of purchase.

Updated: 12-04-2021 08:03 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 07:35 IST
As part of the Flipkart Flagship Fest which is kicking off on April 13th, the LG WING's 8GB+128GB model will be available for purchase at Rs 29,999 with the company promising a 1-year warranty and 5 years of service to the customers. 

LG's innovative dual-screen smartphone - WING - will be available at a huge discount of Rs 29,999 in India. The device was launched in October 2020 at a starting price of Rs 69,990.

Besides, Flipkart will be offering exchange benefits, no-cost EMI starting from Rs 5,000 per month and 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

Image Credit: Flipkart

LG WING: Specs and features

The LG Wing sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ OLED FullVision main display with 2460 x 1080-pixels resolution and an aspect ratio of 20.5:9. When rotated in 90 degrees in the clockwise direction, a 3.9 inch hidden secondary screen with a 1.15:1 aspect ratio appears.

Under the hood, there is Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G Mobile Platform coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 2TB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

In terms of optics, the LG WING houses a triple rear camera setup including a 64MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture and OIS, a 13MP ultrawide camera with 117-degree field-of-view and a 12MP ultrawide camera with f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree field-of-view. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel pop-up camera.

The device is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery that supports 25W Quick Charge 4.0 as well as 10W wireless charging. Other features include- an in-display fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C port, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth v5.1.

