Servify acquires Webtogo to expand footprint in Europe

After-sales services firm Servify on Wednesday announced the expansion of its footprint in Europe with the acquisition of Webtogo.Servify founder Sreevathsa Prabhakar said the company is also in the advanced stage of acquiring a US-based company.He said the acquisition of Webtogo was the best option for the company as it is already operating with several companies in Europe.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 17:36 IST
Servify Logo Image Credit: ANI

After-sales services firm Servify on Wednesday announced the expansion of its footprint in Europe with the acquisition of Webtogo.

Servify founder Sreevathsa Prabhakar said the company is also in the advanced stage of acquiring a US-based company.

He said the acquisition of Webtogo was the best option for the company as it is already operating with several companies in Europe. ''It was a perfect opportunity to get a company which is already operational as integration with channel partners takes time. Webtogo has all the capability of after-sales service. They have a development centre in India, where we are also expanding. It made perfect sense for us to acquire it for scaling up our business,'' Prabhakar said without sharing the financial details of the deal.

Webtogo offers software as a service that brings both technology and business lead for Servify in Europe, he added.

Servify works with leading smartphone brands such as Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, among others, undertaking their device protection business and device exchange and buyback programmes.

Servify is headquartered in Mumbai, and has subsidiaries in eight nations, having reach in more than 50 countries across the globe.

''In Europe, we had some contracts, but this acquisition gives us the ability to suddenly scale up. In the next couple of years, we imagine, Europe will contribute to at least 40 per cent of our international business,'' Prabhakar said.

