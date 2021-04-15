Left Menu

Solar Tracker Maker Arctech Ushers in a New Era with Rebranding

The move ushers in a new era for the forward-thinking firm as it goes all out to meet the growing demand from the fast-evolving renewable energy sector.The exclusion of solar from its brand name does not mean Arctech abandons solar from its business, but better reflects its broader product portfolio and upgraded services.

SHANGHAI, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctech Solar, the world's leading tracking, racking, and BIPV solutions provider, announced that it has rebranded as Arctech and moved to its new corporate headquarters in Kunshan, China. The move ushers in a new era for the forward-thinking firm as it goes all out to meet the growing demand from the fast-evolving renewable energy sector.

The exclusion of ''solar'' from its brand name does not mean Arctech abandons solar from its business, but better reflects its broader product portfolio and upgraded services. When it comes to Arctech, industry players naturally associate it with the solar energy industry. Removing ''solar'' makes the brand simpler, more inclusive and flexible.

As part of an overhaul of its brand identity, Arctech has launched a redesigned logo which features an arc. The arc adds a sense of orientation, highlighting that the company keeps moving forward. The arc also brings home three key elements of Arctech's identity and purpose: the ''rising sun'' of its origins; the strong bond between the company and those with whom it does business, always based on putting the customer first; and its ambition ever to expand its global presence.

''Over the past 11 years, Arctech has made impressive progress in its product development and manufacturing, service delivery and kept boosting the market share. It's time to upgrade our brand as the company seeks to capture more development opportunities,'' said Guy Rong, President of Global Business at Arctech. ''As global momentum towards carbon neutrality continues to mount, the renewable energy industry is on the cusp of historic growth. Seizing on this moment, Arctech is committed to bringing the vision of 'becoming the leader in our market segments' into reality. '' As part of the new journey, Arctech has relocated to its new corporate headquarters in Kunshan, China. The sprawling campus is designed to maximize the working space, improve operational efficiencies and strengthen team cohesion. With over 1,000 employees worldwide, Arctech has cumulatively installed around 32GW capacity and completed around 1100 projects in 40 countries by the end of 2020. The company got listed on Shanghai's Nasdaq-style STAR market last August.

Throughout this rebrand and beyond, Arctech is unwavering in delivering the most intelligent, reliable, and productive solar technology for all and doing its part to lead the industry development through innovations.

