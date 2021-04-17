Left Menu

BOAT launches new smartwatch with GPS, 8 sports modes, menstrual cycle tracking

The BOAT Xplorer boasts a 1.3-inch full-touch 2.5D curved display with 240 x 240-pixels resolution, multiple cloud-based watch faces and a 5ATM water-resistant rating. The key highlight of the watch is the built-in GPS for seamless tracking of routes and distances during outdoor sports activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2021 09:24 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 09:24 IST
BOAT launches new smartwatch with GPS, 8 sports modes, menstrual cycle tracking
The BOAT Xplorer packs a 210mAh battery which is claimed to last up to 7-10 days on a single charge and supports USB magnetic charging.

BOAT has launched a new smartwatch with a full touch display, built-in GPS, multiple sports modes as well as menstrual cycle tracking in India. The BOAT Xplorer is available for purchase via the company's official website and Flipkart.

The smartwatch carries a price tag of Rs 2,999 and is offered in three color options-Black, Grey and Blue. If you purchase BOAT Xplorer from Flipkart, you'll get 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, no-cost EMI starting at Rs 500/month and other benefits.

BOAT Xplorer: Specs and features

The BOAT Xplorer boasts a 1.3-inch full-touch 2.5D curved display with 240 x 240-pixels resolution, multiple cloud-based watch faces and a 5ATM water-resistant rating. The key highlight of the watch is the built-in GPS for seamless tracking of routes and distances during outdoor sports activities.

The watch comes with eight sports modes including indoor walk, run, cycling, elliptical machine, rower, swimming, yoga and hiking with automatic sports recognition. It supports activity tracking including distance travelled, step counting, calories burnt along with sleep and heart rate monitoring, menstruation cycle tracker and guided meditation breathing.

Other functions include smart Notifications for text messages, email and social media apps, remote music control, weather forecast, Find my Phone, among others.

The BOAT Xplorer packs a 210mAh battery which is claimed to last up to 7-10 days on a single charge and supports USB magnetic charging. The smartwatch supports Bluetooth v4.2 and works with devices running on iOS 8.0 or above and Android 4.4 or above OS versions.

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

The 129th Canton Fair Promotes Chinese Agricultural Supplies Online to Global Businesses

GUANGZHOU, China, April 16, 2021 PRNewswire -- The 129th China Import and Export Fair Canton Fair is showcasing more than 20,000 food and agricultural products from 707 industry exhibitors online. Ranging from candies, snack food, tea, wine...

COVID-19: Delhi CM Kejriwal appeals to people to follow weekend curfew

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed to the people to follow the weekend curfew in the national capital. Amid the record surge in COVID-19 infections, the Delhi government on Thursday imposed a weekend curfew 10 pm on F...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.World champion Colemans ban reduced but he still misses OlympicsWorld 100 metres champion Christian Coleman had his two-year ban for breaching anti-doping whereabouts rules reduced to 18 ...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Moderna expects vaccine shipments to Britain, Canada to be delayed, EU, Swiss roll-out on trackModerna Inc said on Friday a shortfall in COVID-19 vaccine doses from its European suppliers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021