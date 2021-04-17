BOAT launches new smartwatch with GPS, 8 sports modes, menstrual cycle tracking

BOAT has launched a new smartwatch with a full touch display, built-in GPS, multiple sports modes as well as menstrual cycle tracking in India. The BOAT Xplorer is available for purchase via the company's official website and Flipkart.

The smartwatch carries a price tag of Rs 2,999 and is offered in three color options-Black, Grey and Blue. If you purchase BOAT Xplorer from Flipkart, you'll get 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, no-cost EMI starting at Rs 500/month and other benefits.

The new #WatchXplorer has everything you need to unleash the Xplorer in you 😍Check out the amazing features that make it your perfect partner in adventure! 💯SHOP NOW! https://t.co/x0fVztZrLr 🔗https://t.co/rTKKYcRJhM 🔗...#boAtBigLaunch #BeAnXplorer pic.twitter.com/lBDc9rLVR2 — boAt (@BoatNirvana) April 16, 2021

BOAT Xplorer: Specs and features

The BOAT Xplorer boasts a 1.3-inch full-touch 2.5D curved display with 240 x 240-pixels resolution, multiple cloud-based watch faces and a 5ATM water-resistant rating. The key highlight of the watch is the built-in GPS for seamless tracking of routes and distances during outdoor sports activities.

The watch comes with eight sports modes including indoor walk, run, cycling, elliptical machine, rower, swimming, yoga and hiking with automatic sports recognition. It supports activity tracking including distance travelled, step counting, calories burnt along with sleep and heart rate monitoring, menstruation cycle tracker and guided meditation breathing.

Other functions include smart Notifications for text messages, email and social media apps, remote music control, weather forecast, Find my Phone, among others.

The BOAT Xplorer packs a 210mAh battery which is claimed to last up to 7-10 days on a single charge and supports USB magnetic charging. The smartwatch supports Bluetooth v4.2 and works with devices running on iOS 8.0 or above and Android 4.4 or above OS versions.