Motorola Launches India’s Most Affordable 108 MP (rear)+ 32MP (Selfie) Camera Smartphone

The moto g60 has become the first g series device and the only one in its segment to boast a 108 MP ultra high-res camera system along with a 32MP selfie camera • moto g40 fusion breaks barriers when it comes to performance by offering the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 732G processor at a never before price of just 13,999 • Both moto g60 and moto g40 fusion come with the ultra fast Snapdragon™ 732G processor, 120Hz 6.8" HDR10 displays, monster 6000mAh batteries, a near-Stock Android 11 OS right out of the box and Motorola's proprietary solution for business grade security – ThinkShield for mobile • Both moto g60 and moto g40 fusion are Made in India and Made for India devices and are being announced globally first in India by Motorola.

• moto g60 will go on sale starting April 27th, 12pm onwards on Flipkart at an incredible price of just Rs. 17,999 . The device will also have an Instant discount of Rs.1500 on ICICI bank credit cards, and credit/debit card EMI transactions making the effective price just Rs.16,499.

• The moto g40 fusion will be available in two variants – 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage and will go on sale starting May 1, 12 pm on Flipkart. Price starts at just INR 13,999. Buyers can also avail an instant discount worth INR 1,000 using ICICI bank credit cards, and credit/debit card EMI transactions making the effective starting price just Rs.12,999. Motorola today disrupted the Indian mid-segment smartphone industry with the launch of two new g series devices, namely the moto g60 and moto g40 fusion that are made in India, made for India devices that have also been announced globally first in India. Motorola's g series has been making continuous leaps in terms of providing industry-leading technology at affordable price points. The moto g60, equipped with a 108 MP1 camera system and a 32MP Selfie camera is the only one in its segment to do so. Similarly, the moto g40 fusion is India's most affordable smartphone with the ultra-fast Snapdragon™ 732G chipset.

The moto g60 is powerful in every way and has become the first g series device to boast a 108 MP quad function camera system along with brand new Ultra Pixel technology that provides 9x light sensitivity for incredibly sharp and bright images. The front-facing 32 MP selfie cam gives you Quad Pixel technology with 4x more light sensitivity. Along with an LED flash, the result is sharper, brighter selfies no matter what the conditions. This makes it India's most affordable device to support this advanced camera configuration.

The power of moto g60 doesn't stop there, it also has a Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 732G processor that renders graphics incredibly fast, with a120Hz 6.8" HDR10 display, and a massive 6000 mAh battery under its hood. Motorola's signature near-stock android experience with Android 11, advanced security of ThinkShield for mobile and more makes it a device that pioneers the message of premium technology at an affordable price point.

108 MP quad function camera with Ultra pixel technology Elevate your photography Experience the power of a 108 MP quad function camera system doubled with the brand new Ultra Pixel that combines 9 pixels into one massive 2.1um Ultra Pixel. The 108MP sensor lets you capture exceptional high-res photos plus the Ultra Pixel technology gives the users 9x light sensitivity for incredibly sharp and bright ultra high-res images even in the most challenging light conditions. In addition, the device is also equipped with an advanced, two-in-one 8MP sensor that allows consumers to capture ultra-wide pictures as well as macro pictures from the same lens. You can capture 118º field of view that fits 4x more of the scene into your frame or allows you to get 4x closer to your subject while clicking macro shots. The depth sensor allows you to turn your everyday photos into professional-looking portraits. The device also has some cool new camera features, like Dual Capture mode which lets you record using the rear and selfie cameras at the same time, showing both you and your subject so you can show both sides of one story at once.

32MP Quad Pixel selfie cam Picture perfect in any light Capture Instagram-worthy selfies by day or by night, indoors or out. The front-facing 32 MP selfie cam gives you Quad Pixel technology with 4x more light sensitivity. Along with an LED flash, the result is sharper, brighter selfies no matter what the conditions.

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 732G processor with 6GB RAM Hit the accelerator Whether you're into games, photos, or a little of both, moto g60 gives you the speed you need. The Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 732G processor renders graphics incredibly fast so your games look amazingly realistic. It powers the latest camera features so you get sharper high-res photos and ultra-vivid videos. And it does it all with remarkable power efficiency, so your battery lasts longer between charges. All of this and there's 6 GB of RAM, so you can move back and forth between apps faster than ever.

120Hz, 6.8" HDR10 Display Ultra-wide view. Ultra-fast refresh.

Watch your movies, games, and photos come alive. The 6.8'' Max Vision FHD+ display is HDR10-compatible for vivid, true-to-life colors with improved brightness and contrast. Plus, the huge size is perfect for hours of video chatting or binge-watching. And with a 120 Hz refresh rate2 that's twice as fast as other smartphones, lag is a thing of the past.

6000mAh Battery Power for days. Recharge in minutes.1 Enjoy that weekend getaway or business trip without even thinking about recharging.1 The massive 6000 mAh battery keeps you going day after day. Plus, get a quick boost of power in just minutes whenever you need it with TurboPower™ 20 charging.

128GB Storage expandable up-to 1TB Hold everything Never give storage a second thought. With 128 GB built in3, you have tons of room for photos, movies, songs, apps, and games. And you can always add up to 1 TB more using a microSD card5.

NFC The moto g60 also comes with NFC technology that supports various use cases such as contact-less payments and more.

moto g40 fusion The moto g40 fusion is India's most affordable device packed with the blazing fast Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 732G for exceptional graphics and lag free performance. It also boasts a 120Hz 6.8" HDR10 display that gives you the most fluid and smooth viewing experience while gaming or watching videos. Plus a 64MP quad function camera with a 6000 mAh battery, near-stock android experience with Android 11, advanced security of ThinkShield for mobile and more makes it an incredibly loaded device at an exceptional price point.

India's most affordable Snapdragon™ 732G with 4GB/6GB RAM Starting at just INR 13,999, the moto g40 fusion is clearly India's most affordable device with the blazing fast Snapdragon 732G.

Whether you're into games, photos, or a little of both, moto g40 fusion gives you the speed you need. The Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 732G processor renders graphics incredibly fast so your games look amazingly realistic. It powers the latest camera features so you get sharper high-res photos and ultra-vivid videos. And it does it all with remarkable power efficiency, so your battery lasts longer between charges. All of this and there's 4/6 GB of RAM, so you can move back and forth between apps faster than ever.

120Hz, 6.8" HDR10 Display Ultra-wide view. Ultra-fast refresh.

With a 120 Hz refresh rate2 that's twice as fast as other smartphones, lag is a thing of the past. Watch your movies, games, and photos come alive. The 6.8'' Max Vision FHD+ display is HDR10-compatible for vivid, true-to-life colors with improved brightness and contrast.

64 MP quad-function camera system Step up to high-res Make sure the ones that matter always look their best. The 64 MP sensor gives you gorgeous high-res photos with razor-sharp detail, while Quad Pixel technology lets in 4x more light to brighten up those darker moments.

Two-in-one sensor: Ultra-wide & Macro Go ultra-wide or get close up One advanced sensor. Two amazing perspectives. The 118º ultra-wide-angle lens captures what your eyes see, fitting 4x more of the scene in your frame. The Macro Vision lens brings you 4x closer to your subject than a regular lens, so you see the tiny details.

6000mAh Battery 54 hours of nonstop power1 Feel the freedom of going multiple days on a single charge.1 The massive 6000 mAh battery lets you go big and not worry about recharging. Binge watch all weekend? No problem. Play games for hours and hours? Check and check. Wanna chat longer on video calls? You got it.

64/128GB Storage expandable up-to 1TB Hold everything Never give storage a second thought. With two storage options of 64 & 128 GB built in3, you have tons of room for photos, movies, songs, apps, and games. And you can always add up to 1 TB more using a microSD card5.

Key features of both moto g60 and moto g40 fusion ThinkShield for Mobile and Stock Android 11 The moto g60 and moto g40 fusion comes with Motorola's proprietary ThinkShield for mobile that gives business grade security to consumers.

Also, continuing Motorola's commitment to provide consumers with the purest version of Android OS, the moto g60 moto g40 fusion come with no clunky software skins and no duplicate apps to deliver a near-stock Android 11 experience. You can enjoy the latest features that come in Android 11 like Chat Bubbles, Smart Device Controls etc.

Water repellent6. Worry proof.

Don't let spills or splashes get in the way. Whether you're going for a run or taking a call in the rain, a water-repellent design keeps your phone protected.6 Stunning design Both moto g60 and moto g40 fusion are thoughtfully designed and exquisitely crafted. Tinted housing surrounding the rear cameras adds a touch of sophistication. Ultra-slim bezels provide more screen area from edge to stunning edge. And the modern, unibody design is available in a choice of metallic colors, Dynamic Gray and Frosted Champagne.

My UX Your phone. Your experience.

With My UX, your phone works the way you want. Control it with simple gestures, customize your entertainment settings, and create a look that's one in a million. My UX is all you.

Gestures You act. It reacts.

With Gestures, your simple actions make everyday interactions easier. Whether it's a twist of your wrist to open the camera, chopping down twice to turn on the flashlight, or taking a screenshot with a touch, you can use your favorite features in a way that's natural and intuitive.

Display Updates at a glance Don't jump through hoops to stay in the loop. The Display feature gives you a quick preview of notifications and updates, so you can see what's going on without unlocking your phone.

Play Play it your way Make games more immersive with Gametime. Use your volume keys to change music tracks when the screen is off with Media Controls. Or personalize your listening experience with Audio Effects.

Personalize Make it more you Choose from custom colors, fonts, and icon shapes. Add unique wallpapers to your Home and Lock screens. And customize the layout of icons and widgets to create a look all your own.

Dedicated Google Assistant button Help at your fingertips Always keep the Google Assistant within easy reach. Just press a dedicated button located on the side of your phone to enable voice control, and then ask the Google Assistant for answers. No need to type, tap, or swipe. Availability & Pricing: moto g60 and moto g40 fusion The stunning moto g40 fusion and moto g60 will be available in two incredible colors - , Dynamic Gray and Frosted Champagne.

• The new moto g60 will be available starting April 27th, 12pm onwards at just INR 17,999 on Flipkart. With an instant discount worth INR 1,500, ICICI bank card users will be able to purchase the device at an effective price of just INR 16,499 • The moto g40 fusion will go on sale starting May 1, 12 pm on Flipkart, priced at INR 13,999 for the 4/64GB variant and INR 15,999 for the 6/128GB variant. ICICI bank card users can also avail an instant discount worth INR 1,000 to purchase the smartphone for just INR 12,999 (4/64GB) and INR 14,999 (6/128GB) Offers: moto g60 Offer: INR 1500 Instant Discount on purchases made using ICICI bank credit cards and on ICICI debit/credit card EMI transactions.

Effective Price with offer: Rs. 16,499 moto g40 fusion Offer: INR 1000 Instant Discount on purchases made using ICICI bank credit cards and on ICICI debit/credit card EMI transactions.

Effective Price with offer: 4GB + 64Gb Variant - Rs. 12,999 6GB + 128GB Variant – Rs. 14,999 Detailed terms and conditions of the offer will be available on Flipkart.

MicroSD card sold separately. Content with DRM restrictions may not be able to be moved to the card.

