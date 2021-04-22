Google Meet gets refreshed look on web; provides more space for content

Google is rolling out a refreshed look for Google Meet on the web along with new helpful features that provide more space for content and control over layouts.

The refreshed Google Meet desktop/laptop experience will be available to all Workspace users as well as those using Google Meet with a personal Google account. Starting May 3, the update will gradually roll out to Rapid Release domains while the gradual rollout for Scheduled Release domains will commence on May 17th.

When the new UI is enabled, you will see a banner saying "Meet has a new look" before joining a call. Here are the new features coming with the updated design:

Video feeds

You'll be able to pin multiple tiles to customize what you focus on

You can resize, reposition, and hide your own video feed to concentrate on the call.

Your self-view appears in the bottom right of the grid to put more video feeds at eye-level as you look into the camera.

Viewing and presenting experience

See what you are presenting while in Google Meet.

Unpin the content you or others share to make the presentation tile smaller and view all participants

Participant names are always visible regardless of meeting size.

Bottom bar

Meeting dial-in codes, attachments, the participants list, chat, and other activities are at the bottom right to create more vertical space for seeing people and content.

Controls are consolidated in one place with descriptions available upon hover.

Leave call button is moved away from the microphone and camera buttons to prevent accidental call hang-ups.

Bottom bar is always visible, while not covering cover captions and bottom video feeds.

Other visual updates