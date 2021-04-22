Left Menu

Google Meet gets refreshed look on web; provides more space for content

Besides, Google will soon be launching the Data Saver feature that limits data usage on mobile networks to allow you and the person you're calling to save on data costs. In the coming weeks, light adjustment will also be rolled out to enhance brightness and improve visibility for Meet users everywhere, especially in a dark environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 22-04-2021 07:31 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 07:31 IST
Google Meet gets refreshed look on web; provides more space for content
The refreshed Google Meet desktop/laptop experience will be available to all Workspace users as well as those using Google Meet with a personal Google account. Image Credit: Google

Google is rolling out a refreshed look for Google Meet on the web along with new helpful features that provide more space for content and control over layouts.

The refreshed Google Meet desktop/laptop experience will be available to all Workspace users as well as those using Google Meet with a personal Google account. Starting May 3, the update will gradually roll out to Rapid Release domains while the gradual rollout for Scheduled Release domains will commence on May 17th.

When the new UI is enabled, you will see a banner saying "Meet has a new look" before joining a call. Here are the new features coming with the updated design:

Video feeds
  • You'll be able to pin multiple tiles to customize what you focus on
  • You can resize, reposition, and hide your own video feed to concentrate on the call.
  • Your self-view appears in the bottom right of the grid to put more video feeds at eye-level as you look into the camera.
Viewing and presenting experience
  • See what you are presenting while in Google Meet.
  • Unpin the content you or others share to make the presentation tile smaller and view all participants
  • Participant names are always visible regardless of meeting size.
Bottom bar
  • Meeting dial-in codes, attachments, the participants list, chat, and other activities are at the bottom right to create more vertical space for seeing people and content.
  • Controls are consolidated in one place with descriptions available upon hover.
  • Leave call button is moved away from the microphone and camera buttons to prevent accidental call hang-ups.
  • Bottom bar is always visible, while not covering cover captions and bottom video feeds.
Other visual updates
  • When someone speaks, their tile is outlined in blue.
  • Mute indicators are subdued to reduce visual distraction.
  • When there are more participants than can be shown on the grid, a tile is added so you always remember who's on the call.

Besides, Google will soon be launching the Data Saver feature that limits data usage on mobile networks to allow you and the person you're calling to save on data costs. In the coming weeks, light adjustment will also be rolled out to enhance brightness and improve visibility for Meet users everywhere, especially in a dark environment.

Further, an AI-powered feature called Autozoom will be available to Google Workspace (paid) subscribers in the coming months. It helps others see you more clearly by zooming in and positioning you squarely in front of your camera.

Lastly, Google will also be rolling out video background replacement, with options to choose from a classroom, a party and a forest, to help you maintain privacy whilst making your video calls more fun.

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Ecuador announces curfew, curbs as COVID again overwhelms hospitals

Ecuador on Wednesday implemented a nighttime curfew and other mobility restrictions as a spike in coronavirus cases again overwhelms hospitals in the Andean country, which in 2020 experienced one of the regions worst COVID-19 outbreaks. In ...

Polling begins for sixth phase of Bengal elections

Polling began at 7 am on Thursday for 43 seats in the sixth phase of the assembly election in West Bengal amid a surge in COVID-19 cases with the state reporting record infections.Long queues were seen outside most of the polling boths even...

US Senate confirms Vanita Gupta as associate attorney general

The United States Senate voted 51-49 to confirm Indian-American Vanita Gupta as associate attorney general, making her the first person of colour to occupy the third highest position at the Department of Justice.Republican Senator Lisa Murk...

Singapore probing COVID-19 re-infections after cases in workers dormitory

Singapores manpower ministry said authorities were investigating the possibility of COVID-19 re-infections among residents in a migrant workers dormitory, after finding more positive cases in the facility. Authorities had conducted COVID-19...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021