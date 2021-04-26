Samsung partners with Korean operators to power PS-LTE network in 700MHz

Samsung has teamed up with leading mobile operators to power the world's first 3GPP-compliant nationwide public safety LTE (PS-LTE) network operating in the 700MHz spectrum in Korea, the company said on Monday.

With nationwide coverage, the PS-LTE network offers fast and reliable connectivity to first responders in over 330 public safety organizations and agencies, including police, firefighters, emergency medical services and the military. It enables more effective communication by sharing precise emergency information in times of emergency.

The South Korean technology giant was selected as a provider of end-to-end PS-LTE solutions in 2016, supporting the PS-LTE network buildout beginning in 2018, and completing deployment in March 2021.

"Samsung is proud to take part in building the world's first nationwide PS-LTE network based on 3GPP standards in Korea, leveraging our end-to-end PS-LTE solutions. We will continue to offer advanced PS-LTE solutions to bolster Korea's PS-LTE network, meeting the highest standards for reliability, performance and security," said Seungil Kim, Vice President and Head of Korea Business, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics.

In this PS-LTE network buildout, Samsung's evolved Multimedia Broadcast Multicast Service (eMBMS) that enables simultaneous transmission to up to 2,500 user devices per cell was deployed. The deployment also includes virtualized EPC (vEPC) for flexible operation and Push-To-Talk (PTT) server, an essential feature of PS-LTE solutions.

The network was also interconnected with the existing LTE-Maritime (LTE-M) and LTE-Railway (LTE-R) networks that were already operating in the 700MHz spectrum.