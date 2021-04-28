Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Google Cloud has extended its partnership with the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) to promote innovation and technology leadership.

The cloud major is offering support to Resilient and Intelligent Next-Generation Systems (RINGS), a new, NSF-led initiative aimed at accelerating research in areas with potentially significant impact on Next-Generation (NextG) networking and computing systems.

The program is NSF's single largest effort to date to engage public and private partners to jointly support a research program

"We're proud to continue our strong partnership with NSF in promoting innovation and technology leadership. We look forward to advancing new solutions in networking systems together with the academic community. Our support of RINGS is just one small, but important step in that direction," Google wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

According to NSF, resiliency, stability, and the ability to rapidly recover from malicious attacks, component failures, and natural and human-induced disruptions will be central to the evolution of the NextG architecture.

The NSF-led RINGS program seeks to advance the underlying technologies to guarantee worldwide availability, security and reliability of NextG systems that are expected to connect billions of people and enable enhanced data streaming, communications, analytics and pervasive automation by leveraging low-latency edge-cloud networking and network function virtualization technologies.

In addition to funding, Google will be providing its expertise, research collaborations, infrastructure, and in-kind support for researchers and students as they advance knowledge and progress in the field.

"We're eager to work closely with institutions selected through the RINGS program, to build a diverse and inclusive workforce in this research space. All research outcomes will be published to advance knowledge and progress in the field," Google said.

Other industry partners and federal agencies supporting the RINGS program include: