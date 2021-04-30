Left Menu

Gmail adds External label for emails with recipients outside domain

While the reply warning banner is displayed when responding to emails sent from outside of your domain and not in their contacts, the new external label appears when you compose a new message to an external recipient.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 30-04-2021 08:06 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 08:06 IST
Gmail adds External label for emails with recipients outside domain
The External label will be visible on Gmail on the web and Android devices with iOS to follow later. The new security feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers. Image Credit: Google

In addition to the existing external recipient warning banner, Gmail is adding a new 'External' label for email threads with recipients outside your organization or contacts.

While the reply warning banner is displayed when responding to emails sent from outside of your domain and not in their contacts, the new external label appears when you compose a new message to an external recipient.

The "External" label and the reply warning banner and label are helpful reminders for users to treat external messages with caution. This can help avoid unintentionally sharing confidential information with recipients outside of their organization," Google said.

It is worth noting that secondary domains and domain aliases will be exempted from being labelled as "External" as they are treated like primary domains.

The External label will be visible on Gmail on the web and Android devices with iOS to follow later. The new security feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

How to turn external recipient warnings on in Gmail?

The external recipients setting in Gmail controls both the External label and warning banner. To turn this setting on, follow these steps:

  • Sign in to your Google Admin console
  • From the Admin console Home page, go to Apps > Google Workspace > Gmail > End User Access
  • Select your top-level organization
  • Scroll to the Warn about external recipients setting
  • Click the checkbox to turn warnings on or off
  • Click Save

When enabled by your admin, you will see both the "External" label and a warning banner when interacting with or replying to email threads with recipients outside your organization or contacts.

It is worth noting that it can take up to 24 hours for you to get these alerts after your admin turns them on for you.

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HK activist Joshua Wong pleads guilty over June 4 'illegal assembly'

Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong was among four people who pleaded guilty on Friday of participating in an illegal assembly on June 4 last year to commemorate the 1989 crackdown on protesters in and around Beijings Tiananmen Square....

New Zealanders face mental health, economic challenges in pandemic recovery

New Zealanders are still reporting negative impacts on mental health and income from the coronavirus pandemic, despite living in one of the worlds few countries to have largely returned to normal.The Pacific island nation, which has had onl...

Ethiopia: ‘Unpredictable security’ in Tigray, hindering aid delivery

Nearly six months since the conflict between Ethiopian Government security forces and regional forces of the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front TPLF began in early November, most rural areas have remained cut off from communications and electr...

Nearly 40 killed in stampede at Israeli religious festival

Nearly 40 people were killed and over 100 injured in a stampede that broke out overnight at a Jewish religious gathering attended by tens of thousands of people in northern Israel, according to media reports on Friday.The mass gathering was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021