Left Menu

Self-driving startup Aeva says its sensor can detect vehicles over 500m away

Self-driving sensor startup Aeva Technologies Inc, founded by former Apple Inc engineers, said on Thursday its sensor can detect other vehicles from beyond 500 meters and pedestrians from a distance of more than 350 meters.

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 16:30 IST
Self-driving startup Aeva says its sensor can detect vehicles over 500m away
Representative Image

Self-driving sensor startup Aeva Technologies Inc, founded by former Apple Inc engineers, said on Thursday its sensor can detect other vehicles from beyond 500 meters and pedestrians from a distance of more than 350 meters. Aeva makes a lidar sensor that helps cars gain a three-dimensional map of the road and can also detect the motion of distant objects, helping distinguish between non-moving objects like trees and pedestrians or cyclists. Aeva has deals with automotive suppliers Denso Corp and ZF Friedrichshafen AG for mass production of its sensors.

The detection range of lidar sensors is a key metric for automakers because longer-detection ranges mean a self-driving vehicle has more time to make a decision, especially at higher speeds. Other companies such as Aeye Inc, which German automotive supplier Continental AG bought a stake in last year, have said they can detect other vehicles at 300 meters.

Lidars send out laser beams and detect their reflections when they bounce back off their surroundings to generate an image. A key challenge is detecting dark objects that do not reflect much light. Aeva said a proprietary chip it has developed allows its sensors to detect objects with below 10% reflectivity at long ranges.

"We aim to offer a combination of performance and scalability that we believe to be unmatched in the industry," Mina Rezk, co-founder and chief technology officer of Aeva, said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

95 million doses of COVID vaccines handled by AAI-managed airports

Around 95 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been handled by the airports managed by the Airports Authority of India AAI till now, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.The AAI, which works under the Civil Aviation Mini...

HIGHLIGHTS-Bank of England press conference on latest projections

The Bank of England said it would slow the pace of its bond-buying as it sharply increased its forecast for Britains economic growth this year after its coronavirus slump, but it stressed it was not tightening monetary policy. Below are quo...

Rangasamy to be sworn in as Pondy CM on May 7

AINRC Chief N Rangasamy will be sworn in as Chief Minister of Union Territory of Puducherry at a brief ceremony here on Friday.Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan would induct Rangasamy as Chief Minister at a brief session on the precincts ...

India, EU to resume FTA negotiations, EU hopeful of progress on trade irritants

By Naveen Kapoor India and the European Union will resume negotiations on free trade agreement FTA after a gap of eight years. The talks were suspended in 2013 and restarting of negotiations will be a key deliverable of India-EU summit on M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021