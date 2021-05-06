Left Menu

Microsoft pledges to let EU users keep data inside bloc

The court said the agreement, which allowed businesses to transfer data to the US under the EUs strict data privacy rules, was invalid because it didnt go far enough to prevent the American government from snooping on user data.Microsoft, which operates data centres in 13 European countries, including France, Germany and Switzerland, will challenge any government request for an EU public sector or commercial customers personal data when theres a lawful basis for doing so, Smith said.

PTI | London | Updated: 06-05-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 18:41 IST
Microsoft pledges to let EU users keep data inside bloc

Microsoft is pledging to let business and public sector customers in the European Union keep cloud computing data inside the 27-nation bloc to avert concerns about the US government access to sensitive information.

Microsoft “will go beyond our existing data storage commitments and enable you to process and store all your data in the EU,'' said Brad Smith, the US technology giant's president.

“In other words, we will not need to move your data outside the EU,'' Smith wrote in a blog post Thursday.

Microsoft is responding to customers that want stronger commitments on so-called data residency, Smith said. The updates will apply to the company's core cloud services including Azure, Microsoft 365, and Dynamics 365.

Transatlantic data protection has been a growing concern since the European Union's top court struck down a data sharing agreement last year known as Privacy Shield. The court said the agreement, which allowed businesses to transfer data to the US under the EU's strict data privacy rules, was invalid because it didn't go far enough to prevent the American government from snooping on user data.

Microsoft, which operates data centres in 13 European countries, including France, Germany and Switzerland, will challenge any government request for an EU public sector or commercial customer's personal data when there's a lawful basis for doing so, Smith said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gunmen shoot dead former news anchor in Afghanistan's Kandahar

A former journalist who worked for Afganistans finance ministry was shot dead by gunmen in the southern city of Kandahar on Thursday, provincial officials said, as violence mounted across the country amid a U.S. troop withdrawal.No group im...

IPL 2021: MI head coach Jayawardene to quarantine in Maldives as Aussie contingent

Mumbai Indians on Thursday informed that the Australian contingent will fly to the Maldives on a special charter flight and will be quarantined for 14 days before the group departs for Australia. Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene...

The Boys star Laz Alonso says Jensen Ackles’ joining hints at a darker Season 3

The Boys Season 3 is under production now. The showrunner Erik Kripke recently informed via social media that a big event will happen in the series. The Supernatural star Jensen Ackles signed a contract to join the production. No doubt Jens...

Govt should allow cryptocurrencies, says Garg

The government should regulate and control cryptocurrencies instead of prohibiting them, former finance secretary S C Garg said on Thursday.Addressing a virtual event organised by industry body Assocham, Garg also said there is undue emphas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021