WhatsApp scraps May 15 deadline for accepting privacy policy terms

WhatsApp has scrapped its May 15 deadline for users to accept its controversial privacy policy update and said not accepting the terms will not lead to deletion of accounts. A WhatsApp spokesperson told PTI that no accounts will be deleted on May 15 for not accepting the policy update.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 17:41 IST
WhatsApp has scrapped its May 15 deadline for users to accept its controversial privacy policy update and said not accepting the terms will not lead to deletion of accounts. WhatsApp had faced severe backlash over user concerns that data was being shared with parent company Facebook. A WhatsApp spokesperson told PTI that no accounts will be deleted on May 15 for not accepting the policy update. ''No accounts will be deleted on May 15 because of this update and no one in India will lose functionality of WhatsApp either. We will follow up with reminders to people over the next several weeks,'' the spokesperson said in an emailed response to a query on Friday. The spokesperson added that while a ''majority of users who have received the new terms of service have accepted them'', some people have not had the chance to do so yet. However, the company did not clarify the reason behind the decision and did not divulge the number of users who have accepted the terms so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

