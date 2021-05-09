Left Menu

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

According to the video, the Narzo 30 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of in-built storage which is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot. The device is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 30W USB Type-C fast charging and runs Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 skin on top. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 15:52 IST
Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18
An unboxing video posted by 'Marc Yeo Tech Review' on YouTube shows that the phone has a 90Hz punch hole display, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a vertically aligned 48-megapixel triple camera setup at the back. Image Credit: YouTube / Marc Yeo Tech Review

The Realme Narzo 30 is all set to join the Narzo 30 series which already includes two models - Narzo 30A and Narzo 30 Pro. The smartphone will debut in Malaysia on May 18th at 12PM.

Ahead of the official unveiling, a new leak (via tipster Ankit) has provided all the key details about the Realme Narzo 30 (RMX2156). An unboxing video posted by 'Marc Yeo Tech Review' on YouTube shows that the phone has a 90Hz punch-hole display, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a vertically aligned 48-megapixel triple camera setup at the back.

According to the video, the Narzo 30 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of in-built storage which is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot. The device is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 30W USB Type-C fast charging and runs Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 skin on top.

There is no information on the pricing of the device yet.

Apart from this, recent leaks suggest that the Realme Narzo 30 will boast a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate. The left-aligned punch-hole will house a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The Realme Narzo 30 (RMX2156) will also launch in India as it has already received certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Elon Musk's 'SNL' hosting gig draws response from Dave Chappelle

American stand-up comedian and actor Dave Chappelle recently expressed that he is confused over Elon Musks upcoming Saturday Night Live hosting gig. According to Fox News, the Tesla CEO is set to host Saturday nights show alongside musical ...

Steel maker Polaad sets up oxygen plant at Marathwada region

Jalna-based steel maker Polaad has set up an oxygen generation plant at Marathwada region of Maharashtra with the cost of Rs 2.5 crore, and has begun to supply medical oxygen free of cost to COVID-19 patients, said its Director Nitin Kabra....

COVID-positive Rajya Sabha MP dies in Odisha hospital

Rajya Sabha MP Raghunath Mohapatra, who was also an eminent sculptor, died on Sunday at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, days after he tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official at the hospital said.Mohapatra 78, a Padma Bhushan awardee, was admitte...

Germany commemorates icon of resistance to Nazism

Germany on Sunday commemorated the 100th birthday of Sophie Scholl, a young woman who became an icon for her role in the anti-fascist White Rose resistance group.Scholl and other group members were arrested in 1943 after scattering leaflets...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021