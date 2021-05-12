Google adds new tools to help manage transition to new Sites

As previously announced by Google, website creation in classic Google Sites will no longer be available starting May 15, 2021, and users are required to complete the transition from classic to new Sites by the end of 2021.

Now, to help admins and their end-users navigate this transition, Google has added several new options to the Classic Sites Manager. These include the ability for Super Admins to delegate admin-level Classic Sites Manager access to other users in their organization via a new assignable privilege, allowing them to view all classic Sites and determine which migration actions need to be taken (convert, delete, assign site owners, etc.).

Secondly, the delete bulk action in the Classic Sites Manager allows admins and site owners to quickly remove any sites that are no longer relevant within their domain. Additionally, they can restore the deleted site within 30 days after which it will be permanently deleted.

If a site has no owner, admins can now use the update owners action to assign ownership of sites. Further, sites can be converted to the new Google Sites experience using the Classic Sites Manager, with the option to export a filtered view from the Classic Sites Manager to Google Sheets for record-keeping or further analysis.

The new tools are available to all Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, and Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers and not to Google Workspace Frontline customers.

"In 2017, we announced that we would replace classic Sites with new Sites, and in 2019 we announced that domains will have until the end of 2021 to complete the transition. We hope these new options help admins and their end-users navigate the transition from classic Sites to new Sites," Google said on Tuesday.