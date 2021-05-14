Xbox partnering with world's biggest mobile games studio to create game content

American technology conglomerate Microsoft's Xbox Game Studios is teaming up with Tencent's TiMi Studios, developer of the wildly successful mobile hits 'Call of Duty: Mobile' and 'Honor of Kings'. According to Mashable, the two companies have formed a "strategic partnership" to create "game content," but it's unclear exactly what that might mean or when we might be able to play anything resulting from the collaboration.

TiMi Studios is no stranger to adapting hit franchises to mobile, its 'Call of Duty: Mobile' just crossed 500 million downloads worldwide and the studio is also the developer of the upcoming mobile strategy game 'Pokemon Unite'. Perhaps Microsoft wants to bring some of its biggest titles to mobile platforms in some way. TiMi Studios may very well be the world's largest developer, having reportedly earned USD 10 billion in revenue in 2020. As per Mashable, its biggest title, the China-only 'Honor of Kings', had an eye-popping 100 million daily active users as of November. (ANI)

