Ericsson partners with Mobilaris to improve industrial workplace safety

To improve workplace safety at industrial sites such as mining and production floors, the companies have jointly developed Mobilaris Companion, a cellular IoT device with secure, high-quality and durable asset tracking. The wearable device leverages IoT technologies such as 5G and UWB to collects information and positioning data in real-time and provides proximity triggers and collision alerts if anything threatens their safety.

17-05-2021
Ericsson partners with Mobilaris to improve industrial workplace safety
Ericsson has joined forces with design house Sigma Connectivity and software company Mobilaris to improve workforce safety for Industry 4.0 users by leveraging 5G and cellular IoT technologies. Image Credit:

Ericsson has joined forces with design house Sigma Connectivity and software company Mobilaris to improve workforce safety for Industry 4.0 users by leveraging 5G and cellular IoT technologies.

To address and improve work safety at industrial sites such as mining and production floors, the combination of 5G and cellular IoT technology brings industries closer to a zero vision of workforce-related accidents, Ericsson said in a statement on Monday.

The companies have jointly developed Mobilaris Companion, a cellular IoT device with secure, high-quality and durable asset tracking, to improve workplace safety at industrial sites such as mining and production floors. The wearable device leverages IoT technologies such as 5G and UWB to collects information and positioning data in real-time and provides proximity triggers and collision alerts if anything threatens their safety.

Image Credit: Mobilaris

The 5G-ready device uses air quality and motion sensors that can automatically react to dangerous gas emissions, humidity levels, barometric pressure and temperature. The IP65-approved device can withstand the most challenging industrial environments,

Mobilaris Companion is now available and certified for use in Europe, North America and Australia.

"It is an honour to collaborate with professional partners such as Ericsson and Sigma Connectivity. Together, we are developing a disruptive workforce safety offer that enables the zero-accident vision," noted Andreas Ericsson, CEO of Mobilaris Industrial Solutions.

The multipurpose safety device is based on Ardesco, Ericsson's cellular IoT device reference design. Sigma Connectivity, an official and founding development partner of Ardesco, is helping Mobilaris accelerate time to market and industrialize the safety device.

Commenting on the collaboration, Henric Wainebro, Business Unit Head IoT Sigma Connectivity, "Sigma Connectivity has the unique ability to embrace a customer's vision and efficiently executing on it end-to-end. Combining this with Mobilaris' focused determination paved the way for a truly successful collaboration and exciting journey ahead."

