Personal features in Microsoft Teams now available to everyone for free

Group chats in Teams allow you to create a shared to-do list and assign tasks to others in the group. All the group members can view and edit task details or check-off items when completed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 21:55 IST
Another important feature is that chats in Teams don’t go away even when your call is done. If you miss a group call, you can come back to catch up, read the chat thread and post GIF to continue the conversation. Image Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft on Monday announced the general availability of personal features in Teams to everyone on desktop, mobile, and web. From making online calls to group chats, personal features in Teams help users call, chat, plan, and organize things - all in one place.

The Together mode in Microsoft Teams is now available for personal use. The mode allows you to turn any regular video call into a shared virtual environment. A variety of new virtual environments such as a family lounge, coffee shop, or even a summer resort are available to make calls more engaging and fun. Additionally, you can use live emoji reactions and GIFs in your Teams meetings.

Further, you can share video call links and invite anyone to calls, even with people who don't have Microsoft Teams. People can join a meeting using any device (PC, Mac, iOS, and Android) or web browser. Currently, Teams allow you to invite up to 300 people and speak up to 24 hours for free.

You can even convert messages into tasks and use the polling feature to track decisions such as where to meet for dinner. Once the poll is completed, anyone in the group can take action based on the results.

"As millions of employees around the world know, Microsoft Teams is already a leading solution for work communications and collaboration. But much of our lives are spent collaborating with people outside of work. In fact, listening to our customers, we have learned that families are craving tools to help them better connect, plan, coordinate, and share together online," Microsoft wrote in a blog post.

