Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall St weighed down by falling tech stocks

The S&P 500 scored its biggest one-day jump in more than a month on Friday as investors picked up beaten-down stocks following a pullback earlier in the week on worries about inflation and a sooner-than-expected tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve. "What is causing the decline, no surprise to anybody, is the worry about inflation and interest rates," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research in New York.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-05-2021 00:39 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 00:37 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St weighed down by falling tech stocks
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Technology stocks pulled Wall Street's main indexes lower on Monday, with the Nasdaq Composite index falling about 1% as signs of growing inflationary pressures raised concern about monetary policy tightening.

Six of the 11 major S&P sectors declined, with technology shedding about 1.3%. Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp each fell more than 1%, weighing the most on the benchmark S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. The S&P 500 scored its biggest one-day jump in more than a month on Friday as investors picked up beaten-down stocks following a pullback earlier in the week on worries about inflation and a sooner-than-expected tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

"What is causing the decline, no surprise to anybody, is the worry about inflation and interest rates," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research in New York. "As a result that's causing the growth group, in particular technology and consumer discretionary stocks, to experience weakness, while some of the more value-oriented groups are holding up a bit better."

At 2:53 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 79.86 points, or 0.23%, to 34,302.27; the S&P 500 lost 17.38 points, or 0.42%, at 4,156.47; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 112.05 points, or 0.83%, to 13,317.93. Earnings this week will be scrutinized for clues on whether rising prices had any impact on consumer demand and if retailers can sustain their strong earnings momentum.

Walmart Inc, home improvement chain Home Depot Inc and department store operator Macy's Inc are set to report earnings on Tuesday, with Target Corp Ralph Lauren and TJX Cos due later in the week. With the earnings season at its tail end, overall earnings for S&P 500 companies are expected to have climbed 50.6% from a year ago, according to Refinitiv IBES, the strongest pace in 11 years.

AT&T Inc, owner of HBO and Warner Bros studios, and Discovery Inc, home to lifestyle TV networks such as HGTV and TLC, said on Monday they will combine their content assets to create a standalone global entertainment and media business. AT&T shares declined 0.4%, while Discovery fell about 4.7%. Cryptocurrency-related stocks like Marathon Digital , Riot Blockchain and Coinbase fell between 6% and 10% as bitcoin swung in volatile trading after Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk tweeted about the carmaker's bitcoin holdings.

Among the most active stocks on the NYSE were AT&T, down 0.9% at $31.94; AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, up 7.2% at $13.92; and Ford Motor Co, up 1.9% at $12.07. On the Nasdaq, the most active issues included Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc, up 37.1% at $1.59; Sundial Growers , up 4.5% at 74 cents; and Castor Maritime, up 10.9% at 44 cents.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by a 1.02-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.20-to-1 ratio favored decliners. The S&P 500 posted 34 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 95 new highs and 49 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

Health News Roundup: India reports 281,386 new coronavirus infections; CDC recommends U.S. schools continue to use masks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN: 38,000 Palestinians displaced in Gaza

The United Nations says over 38,000 Palestinians have been displaced in Gaza by Israeli airstrikes and more than 2,500 people have been made homeless because their houses were destroyed.UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Monday those displ...

Guj: Night curfew to continue in 36 cities for another 3 days

The night curfew in 36 cities of Gujarat, including nine metros, has been extended by three more days to control the spread of coronavirus, the state government said on Monday.As per the decision taken by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, the li...

California won't lift its mask requirement for another month

California wont lift its mask requirement until June 15 to give the public time to prepare and ensure cases stay low.State Health Director Dr. Mark Ghaly said Monday that a four-week delay will allow businesses time to make adjustments and ...

Maha COVID-19 cases below 30,000 for 1st time since Mar-end

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra plunged below the 30,000-mark on Monday with the state reporting 26,616 new infections, taking the count to 54,05,068, the health department said.This was the lowest single-day count since M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021