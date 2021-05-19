Left Menu

You can now insert smart chips for files and events in Google Docs

Further, Google has also added the ability to create checklists in Docs, making it easier to keep projects moving forward and track progress. Checklists are currently available on the web and mobile.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 19-05-2021 07:42 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 07:42 IST
You can now insert smart chips for files and events in Google Docs
Smart Chips and Checklists in Google Docs are gradually rolling out to Rapid Release domains while the features will roll out to Scheduled Release domains starting June 7, 2021. Image Credit: Google

Google has introduced a new interactive building block called Smart Chips in Docs to make collaboration more flexible and helpful. Hovering over a smart chip in a document will provide you with additional information and suggested actions for people, files, and events.

You can insert smart chips for Google Docs, Sheets, Slides files, other Google Drive files, and Calendar events. To add a smart chip for recommended people, files, and meetings in Google Docs:

  • Open a document in Google Docs
  • "" data-outlined="false">Enter the "@" symbol
  • Select from the list of suggestions or enter letters, numbers, or symbols to narrow your suggestions.
  • Hover over the smart chip to view related information.

"Smart chips are already available when you mention a person in a document, displaying additional information such as the person's location, job title, and contact information. We've expanded this functionality to include the ability to insert smart chips for files and events," Google wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

In the coming months, Smart chips will expand to Google Sheets.

Next, the insert link experience has also been enhanced with intelligent suggestions for Drive files or headings and bookmarks within a document based on the text you have highlighted.

Further, Google has also added the ability to create checklists in Docs, making it easier to keep projects moving forward and track progress. Checklists are currently available on the web and mobile.

In the coming months, Google will introduce more feature including:

  • Table templates - to quickly insert various tables in Docs, such as topic-voting tables which will let you gather team feedback while project-tracker tables will help you capture milestones and statuses on the fly.
  • Meeting note templates - to automatically import any relevant information from a Calendar meeting invite, including smart chips for attendees and attached files.
  • Pageless format in Docs - to remove the boundaries of a page to create an infinite surface to work on, making it easier to work with wide tables, large images, or detailed feedback in comments.
  • Timeline view in Sheets- to make it easier to track tasks easier and faster, allowing you to organize your data by owner, category, campaign, or other attributes

Smart Chips and Checklists in Google Docs are gradually rolling out to Rapid Release domains while the features will roll out to Scheduled Release domains starting June 7, 2021. The features will be available to all Google Workspace customers, G Suite Basic and Business customers.

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine lawmakers vote to fire health minister

Ukrainian lawmakers have voted to dismiss the health minister who has faced criticism for the slow pace of the nations coronavirus vaccination effort.Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal held Health Minister Maksym Stepanov responsible for the fail...

Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 strikes Nepal -GFZ

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Nepal early on Wednesday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences GFZ said.The quake was at a depth of 10 km 6.21 miles, GFZ said.Also Read Nepal extends lockdown in Kathmandu Valley till May 12...

U.S. eyes international effort to help secure Kabul airport after withdrawal

The United States and its NATO allies are exploring a possible international effort to help secure the airport in Afghanistans capital after American troops withdraw from the country, the top U.S. general said on Tuesday.U.S. Army General M...

Delhi, adjoining areas receive rain as Cyclone Tauktae weakens

Delhi and its adjoining areas received light spells of rain on Wednesday under the impact of cyclone Tauktae which has now moved north-northeastwards across Rajasthan to west Uttar Pradesh after making landfall in Gujarat yesterday. The rai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021