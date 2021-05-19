You can now insert smart chips for files and events in Google Docs
Google has introduced a new interactive building block called Smart Chips in Docs to make collaboration more flexible and helpful. Hovering over a smart chip in a document will provide you with additional information and suggested actions for people, files, and events.
You can insert smart chips for Google Docs, Sheets, Slides files, other Google Drive files, and Calendar events. To add a smart chip for recommended people, files, and meetings in Google Docs:
"Smart chips are already available when you mention a person in a document, displaying additional information such as the person's location, job title, and contact information. We've expanded this functionality to include the ability to insert smart chips for files and events," Google wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.
In the coming months, Smart chips will expand to Google Sheets.
Next, the insert link experience has also been enhanced with intelligent suggestions for Drive files or headings and bookmarks within a document based on the text you have highlighted.
Further, Google has also added the ability to create checklists in Docs, making it easier to keep projects moving forward and track progress. Checklists are currently available on the web and mobile.
In the coming months, Google will introduce more feature including:
- Table templates - to quickly insert various tables in Docs, such as topic-voting tables which will let you gather team feedback while project-tracker tables will help you capture milestones and statuses on the fly.
- Meeting note templates - to automatically import any relevant information from a Calendar meeting invite, including smart chips for attendees and attached files.
- Pageless format in Docs - to remove the boundaries of a page to create an infinite surface to work on, making it easier to work with wide tables, large images, or detailed feedback in comments.
- Timeline view in Sheets- to make it easier to track tasks easier and faster, allowing you to organize your data by owner, category, campaign, or other attributes
Smart Chips and Checklists in Google Docs are gradually rolling out to Rapid Release domains while the features will roll out to Scheduled Release domains starting June 7, 2021. The features will be available to all Google Workspace customers, G Suite Basic and Business customers.