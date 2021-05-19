You can now insert smart chips for files and events in Google Docs

Google has introduced a new interactive building block called Smart Chips in Docs to make collaboration more flexible and helpful. Hovering over a smart chip in a document will provide you with additional information and suggested actions for people, files, and events.

You can insert smart chips for Google Docs, Sheets, Slides files, other Google Drive files, and Calendar events. To add a smart chip for recommended people, files, and meetings in Google Docs:

Open a document in Google Docs

Enter the "@" symbol

Select from the list of suggestions or enter letters, numbers, or symbols to narrow your suggestions.

Hover over the smart chip to view related information.