Left Menu

Spotify on Apple Watch now lets you download favorite music for offline use

Over the coming weeks, the new feature will be available globally on Apple Watch Series 3 or later running on watchOS 6.0+ (watchOS 7.1+ recommended) with a cellular connection or wifi and a Spotify Premium subscription.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 22-05-2021 08:16 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 08:16 IST
Spotify on Apple Watch now lets you download favorite music for offline use
Spotify has added the ability for Premium users to download their favourite playlists, albums, and podcasts to Apple Watch for offline use. Image Credit: Spotify

Spotify has added the ability for Premium users to download their favourite playlists, albums, and podcasts to Apple Watch for offline use. The music streaming service already allows all users to play tracks, albums, playlists, and podcasts.

"Premium users will also be able to download everything they're listening to for a true offline and phone-free experience. This is on top of all the other Spotify features on Apple Watch from Connect & Control to streaming to Siri," Spotify said in a news release on Thursday.

Over the coming weeks, the new feature will be available globally on Apple Watch Series 3 or later running on watchOS 6.0+ (watchOS 7.1+ recommended) with a cellular connection or wifi and a Spotify Premium subscription. Users are also required to update to the latest version of Spotify on their iPhone.

To download your favourite Spotify music on the Apple Watch:

  1. Find the music and podcasts you want to download on the Apple Watch
  2. Select the playlist, album, or podcast and press the three dots (…)
  3. Choose "Download to Apple Watch"
  4. Navigate to the Downloads section on the watch to see the download status
  5. Once playlists, albums, or podcasts in your library are downloaded, a little green arrow will appear next to their names
  6. Connect your headphones and start listening

"Being able to download music and podcasts complements the existing feature of being able to stream your favourites from the watch, and now you don't even have to take your phone with you," Spotify said.

Spotify users can also control playback, seamlessly playing, pausing, and skipping tracks or podcast episodes, directly from their wrist. Using Spotify Connect, Apple Watch users can also control playback from everything - from wireless speakers and TVs to gaming consoles.

Besides, Apple Watch users can ask Siri to play their favourite songs, artists, albums, playlists, and podcasts.

TRENDING

1
Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

 Germany
2
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
3
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
4
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021