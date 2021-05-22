Spotify on Apple Watch now lets you download favorite music for offline use

Spotify has added the ability for Premium users to download their favourite playlists, albums, and podcasts to Apple Watch for offline use. The music streaming service already allows all users to play tracks, albums, playlists, and podcasts.

"Premium users will also be able to download everything they're listening to for a true offline and phone-free experience. This is on top of all the other Spotify features on Apple Watch from Connect & Control to streaming to Siri," Spotify said in a news release on Thursday.

Over the coming weeks, the new feature will be available globally on Apple Watch Series 3 or later running on watchOS 6.0+ (watchOS 7.1+ recommended) with a cellular connection or wifi and a Spotify Premium subscription. Users are also required to update to the latest version of Spotify on their iPhone.

To download your favourite Spotify music on the Apple Watch:

Find the music and podcasts you want to download on the Apple Watch Select the playlist, album, or podcast and press the three dots (…) Choose "Download to Apple Watch" Navigate to the Downloads section on the watch to see the download status Once playlists, albums, or podcasts in your library are downloaded, a little green arrow will appear next to their names Connect your headphones and start listening

"Being able to download music and podcasts complements the existing feature of being able to stream your favourites from the watch, and now you don't even have to take your phone with you," Spotify said.

Spotify users can also control playback, seamlessly playing, pausing, and skipping tracks or podcast episodes, directly from their wrist. Using Spotify Connect, Apple Watch users can also control playback from everything - from wireless speakers and TVs to gaming consoles.

Besides, Apple Watch users can ask Siri to play their favourite songs, artists, albums, playlists, and podcasts.