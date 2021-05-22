Left Menu

BYU-led research team develops world's most power-efficient ADC microchip

The ADC developed by BYU researchers consumes only 21 milli-Watts of power at 10GHz for ultra-wideband wireless communications as opposed to current ADCs that consume hundreds of milli-Watts or even Watts of power at comparable speeds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Utah | Updated: 22-05-2021 11:49 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 11:49 IST
BYU-led research team develops world's most power-efficient ADC microchip
The researchers reduced the loading from a digital-to-analog converter (DAC) by scaling both the capacitor parallel plate area and spacing, making the converter faster and more efficient. Image Credit: BYU PHOTO
  • Country:
  • United States

Researchers led by a team at the Brigham Young University (BYU) claim to have created the world's most power-efficient high-speed analog-to-digital converter (ADC) microchip. As the name suggests, an ADC is an electronic system that converts an analog signal, such as radio waves or a sound picked up by a microphone into a digital signal.

BYU professor Wood Chiang, Ph.D. student Eric Swindlehurst and their team developed the ADC with the highest power efficiency currently available globally. The team included collaborators from Taiwan's National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University and the University of California, Los Angeles.

The ADC developed by BYU researchers consumes only 21 milli-Watts of power at 10GHz for ultra-wideband wireless communications as opposed to current ADCs that consume hundreds of milli-Watts or even Watts of power at comparable speeds.

The researchers reduced the loading from a digital-to-analog converter (DAC) by scaling both the capacitor parallel plate area and spacing, making the converter faster and more efficient. They also grouped together unit capacitors that are part of the same bit in the DAC rather than having them be interleaved throughout. This helped lowered the bottom-plate parasitic capacitance by three times, significantly lowering power consumption while increasing speed.

Next, they used an improved bootstrapped switch by making it dual-path where each path can be independently optimized, resulting in increased speed while eliminating the need for additional hardware as it involves splitting existing devices and making route changes in the circuit.

Chiang said that the technology will result in a lot of conveniences for consumers. For instance, WiFi will get better with faster upload and download speeds and people will be able to watch 4K or even 8K with little to no lag while maintaining battery life.

The project was sponsored by the Ministry of Science in Taiwan and a consortium of technology companies. Details of the project are published in the IEEE Journal of Solid-State Circuit with Swindlehurst serving as the principal author.

TRENDING

1
Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

 Germany
2
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
3
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
4
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021