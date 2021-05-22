Redmi K40 Light Luxury Edition spotted on Geekbench ahead of launch

After the recent unveiling of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, Xiaomi is reportedly gearing up to add a new member to the Redmi K-series lineup - the Redmi K40 Light Luxury Edition.

Ahead of the official launch, the Xiaomi device with model number M2104K10AC has reportedly surfaced on the Geekbench database with MT6891 SoC i.e. the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC. The alleged Redmi K40 Light Luxury Edition has scored 727 and 3105 in the benchmark website's single-core and multi-core test, respectively.

Advertisement

The phone is listed with 8GB of RAM and runs on Android 11.

The Redmi K40 Light Luxury Edition is expected to come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device could come with a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging capability and a triple rear camera setup.

Recent leaks suggest that the Light Luxury Edition is a lightweight version of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition which was unveiled in Mainland China late last month. The latter sports an 8.3mm thin body and a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Gaming Edition is powered by MediaTek's 6nm Dimensity 1200 5G Mobile Platform coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The phone features a three-dimensional cooling system and boots MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

The rear camera setup includes a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with 119-degree FOV and a 2MP telemacro camera. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie snapper.

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition has a side-mounted fingerprint reader and a 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.