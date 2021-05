BRIEF-AstraZeneca Plc Announces EUR 800M Bond Offering

AstraZeneca PLC: * ASTRAZENECA PLC - ASTRAZENECA PRICES A EUR800M BOND OFFERING

* ASTRAZENECA - SUCCESSFULLY PRICED EUR 800M ($1BN EQUIVALENT) OF FIXED RATE NOTES WITH A COUPON OF 0.375%, MATURING ON 3 JUNE 2029 * ASTRAZENECA - ASTRAZENECA EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO FUND A PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE FOR ALEXION ACQUISITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)