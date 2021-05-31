Google Stadia to add Control Ultimate Edition, Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
"Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - The Official Video Game" featuring 18 different fun-fueled sporting events will be arriving on the Google Stadia store on June 22, 2021.
From Tennis and Football to the 100m, Basketball, and Boxing, you will be able to participate in 18 different events. Here are some of the key features of the upcoming Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 by SEGA:
- Craft Your Dream Olympian: Dress to impress on the biggest stage with over 50 costume designs for your avatar
- Pick Up And Play: Whatever your gaming level, go for gold in a wide variety of accessible, arcade-style sports
- Team Up Or Face-Off: Celebrate the greatest sporting event on earth and join the party in a fun, friendly competition
In addition, Control Ultimate Edition will also be arriving this summer on Stadia. Created by renowned developer Remedy Entertainment, the title brings together the main game and all previously released Expansions in one incredible package, presenting an expansive and intensely gratifying experience.
Here are the key features of Control Ultimate Edition:
- Uncover The Mysteries: Unfold an epic supernatural struggle filled with unexpected characters and bizarre events as you search for your missing brother and discover the truth that has brought you here.
- Everything Is Your Weapon: Unleash destruction through transforming weaponry and telekinetic powers.
- Explore a Hidden World: Delve into the ominous expanses of a secretive government agency. Explore the Bureau's shifting environments only to discover that there is always more than meets the eye…Fight For Control – Battle a relentless enemy through exciting missions and challenging boss fights to earn powerful upgrades that maximise your abilities and customise your weaponry.
- Complete Control Experience: Once you've uncovered the secrets hidden within the main storyline, it is time to explore further with "The Foundation" and "AWE" expansions included in Control Ultimate Edition.
