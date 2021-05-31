Google Stadia to add Control Ultimate Edition, Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

"Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - The Official Video Game" featuring 18 different fun-fueled sporting events will be arriving on the Google Stadia store on June 22, 2021.

From Tennis and Football to the 100m, Basketball, and Boxing, you will be able to participate in 18 different events. Here are some of the key features of the upcoming Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 by SEGA:

Craft Your Dream Olympian: Dress to impress on the biggest stage with over 50 costume designs for your avatar

Dress to impress on the biggest stage with over 50 costume designs for your avatar Pick Up And Play: Whatever your gaming level, go for gold in a wide variety of accessible, arcade-style sports

Whatever your gaming level, go for gold in a wide variety of accessible, arcade-style sports Team Up Or Face-Off: Celebrate the greatest sporting event on earth and join the party in a fun, friendly competition

In addition, Control Ultimate Edition will also be arriving this summer on Stadia. Created by renowned developer Remedy Entertainment, the title brings together the main game and all previously released Expansions in one incredible package, presenting an expansive and intensely gratifying experience.

Here are the key features of Control Ultimate Edition: