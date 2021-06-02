The world's biggest embedded safety & security event is all set to go entirely virtual

Be a part of this worldwide confluence of embedded enthusiasts from anywhere in the world BENGALURU, India, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The drive to empower the development of safe & secure embedded systems in all the mission-, safety- and security-critical industries come with various challenges and opportunities for embedded enthusiasts and industry players. The Embedded Safety & Security Summit 2021 - Virtual Conference invites the embedded community to discuss the challenges and technological advancements through networking and presentations in the formats such as panel discussion, keynotes, technical sessions, and virtual resource centre.

The summit hosts insightful talks covering four industries - Aerospace & Defence, Automotive, Industrial and Medical. The audience will witness a live panel discussion with global experts, 4 keynote sessions focusing on the growth phase of each industry and 16 technical sessions educating technology roadmaps, new product features and upcoming innovations by worldwide speakers.

Advertisement

At this year's ESSS, individuals can connect online with their peers, regulators and government delegations with a click of a button, a 'Hi' on chart window or a smile on screen. 2021 offers various ways to steal the deal, with thousands of influential attendees logged in online.

The conference is an initiative of LDRA and sponsored by Green Hills Software as Platinum Partner, ETAS as Automotive Track Partner, Tasking and Ansys as Gold Partners and Kovair as Silver Partner. Major industry bodies and association like IEEE SA, IESA, SIATI, ASDC, ISA, SEA and MedTech stands as supporting partners.

Visit https://www.embedded-safety-security.com/ for further information and sign up to be a part of ESSS 2021. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook - @ESSSUMMIT and the hashtag #ESSS21Virtual in LinkedIn to receive event updates.

About ESSS® Focusing on the safety and security aspects of critical embedded systems, the Embedded Safety & Security Summit (ESSS) is an exclusive arena for the whole embedded community to learn, interact and nurture. LDRA drives this successful initiative with support from partners, clients, industrial & professional bodies and government agencies. Learn more at www.embedded-safety-security.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1522787/ESSS_2021_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)