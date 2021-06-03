Left Menu

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

In highly collaborative spreadsheets, apply filters in the comments sidebar to find the most relevant comments for getting your work done (for instance, comment threads that need your response).

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 03-06-2021 06:52 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 06:52 IST
Quickly use the new comments sidebar to see all the conversations happening in a Google Sheet. Image Credit: Google.

Google has made it easier to review, respond to, and resolve comments in Sheets. The changes will be available to all Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

"Collaborating with teammates is more important than ever, and comments are a powerful way to discuss and collaborate wherever you and your colleagues are, and whenever you're working," Google wrote in a blog post.

With the latest update, it's easier to collaborate and create more impactful data and analysis. You can now:

  • Quickly use the new comments sidebar to see all the conversations happening in a spreadsheet and respond, resolve, or create new conversations in collaboration with your colleagues.
  • In highly collaborative spreadsheets, apply filters in the sidebar to find the most relevant comments for getting your work done (for instance, comment threads that need your response).
  • Take action directly in the sidebar when tasks are complete, or conversations have been resolved.
  • Use the new navigator to progress through comments in the spreadsheet.

In a Google Sheet, you can now access and navigate all comments from:

  • The comment icon in the App bar.
  • The "open all comments" item in the sheet tab.
  • The "open" from any comment anchored to a cell.
  • A new button in the comment overlay that allows you to page between comment threads in a document.

The changes are now rolling out gradually to Rapid Release domains while the extended rollout for Scheduled Release domains will start on June 16, 2021.

