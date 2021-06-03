Samsung expands PC line up; unveils Galaxy Book Go series

Samsung on Thursday announced two new additions to the Galaxy Book lineup- Galaxy Book Go and Galaxy Book Go 5G - to provide customers with more choices at accessible price points. The Galaxy Book Go series combines the best features of a smartphone with PC performance and productivity.

Starting at USD349, the Galaxy Book Go - both Wi-Fi and LTE version - will be available from June in select markets around the world while the Galaxy Book Go 5G will be available later this year. Both will be available in a single 'Silver' finish.

Advertisement

Galaxy Book Go: Specifications

Design and display

Featuring a 180-degree folding hinge and a slim bezel, the Galaxy Book Go series has a 14-inch TFT FHD display with 1920 x 1080-pixels resolution. Both the Galaxy Book Go and Galaxy Book Go 5G have passed Mil-STD-810G military-grade tests for high and low temperatures, thermal shock, vibration, low pressure, and humidity.

Performance and productivity

Under the hood, the Galaxy Book Go features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform with Snapdragon X15 LTE modem while the Galaxy Book Go 5G has the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform with 5G connectivity and Wi-Fi 6.

The new Galaxy Book Go series allows you to:

Sync your smartphone with your Go series device to answer texts, make calls and mirror Android apps with Link to Windows and Microsoft Your Phone

Extend your screen to your Galaxy Tab S7 series for dual-screen productivity with Second screen

Easily connect your Galaxy Buds to your Galaxy Book Go series device with Easy Bluetooth connection

Use Galaxy Book Smart Switch to transfer files, photos, app lists and even settings from your existing PC to your Book Go series device

Share documents, photos and files between Galaxy devices without internet via Quick Share

Control the lighting or temperature at home with the SmartThings or track down your missing or misplaced Galaxy smartphone using the SmartThings Find

Enjoy free TV with the embedded Samsung TV Plus icon

The Samsung Galaxy Book Go series will be shipped with Windows 10 Home / Pro.