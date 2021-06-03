Left Menu

Samsung expands PC line up; unveils Galaxy Book Go series

Under the hood, the Galaxy Book Go features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform with Snapdragon X15 LTE modem while the Galaxy Book Go 5G has the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform with 5G connectivity and Wi-Fi 6.

Updated: 03-06-2021 07:31 IST
The Galaxy Book Go series combines the best features of a smartphone with PC performance and productivity. Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung on Thursday announced two new additions to the Galaxy Book lineup- Galaxy Book Go and Galaxy Book Go 5G - to provide customers with more choices at accessible price points. The Galaxy Book Go series combines the best features of a smartphone with PC performance and productivity.

Starting at USD349, the Galaxy Book Go - both Wi-Fi and LTE version - will be available from June in select markets around the world while the Galaxy Book Go 5G will be available later this year. Both will be available in a single 'Silver' finish.

Galaxy Book Go: Specifications

Design and display

Featuring a 180-degree folding hinge and a slim bezel, the Galaxy Book Go series has a 14-inch TFT FHD display with 1920 x 1080-pixels resolution. Both the Galaxy Book Go and Galaxy Book Go 5G have passed Mil-STD-810G military-grade tests for high and low temperatures, thermal shock, vibration, low pressure, and humidity.

Performance and productivity

Under the hood, the Galaxy Book Go features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform with Snapdragon X15 LTE modem while the Galaxy Book Go 5G has the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform with 5G connectivity and Wi-Fi 6.

The new Galaxy Book Go series allows you to:

  • Sync your smartphone with your Go series device to answer texts, make calls and mirror Android apps with Link to Windows and Microsoft Your Phone
  • Extend your screen to your Galaxy Tab S7 series for dual-screen productivity with Second screen
  • Easily connect your Galaxy Buds to your Galaxy Book Go series device with Easy Bluetooth connection
  • Use Galaxy Book Smart Switch to transfer files, photos, app lists and even settings from your existing PC to your Book Go series device
  • Share documents, photos and files between Galaxy devices without internet via Quick Share
  • Control the lighting or temperature at home with the SmartThings or track down your missing or misplaced Galaxy smartphone using the SmartThings Find
  • Enjoy free TV with the embedded Samsung TV Plus icon

The Samsung Galaxy Book Go series will be shipped with Windows 10 Home / Pro.

