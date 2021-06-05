Rainbow Six Siege and eight other Ubisoft titles coming to Stadia

Earlier this week, Ubisoft+ beta expanded to six new regions including Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Belgium and Switzerland. With this expansion, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is making its way to Stadia along with eight other Ubisoft titles.

These include:

Assassin's Creed Black Flag

Pirates rule the Caribbean and have established a lawless pirate republic. Among these outlaws is a fearsome young captain named Edward Kenway. Trained by Assassins, his exploits earn the respect of pirate legends like Blackbeard but draw him into an ancient war that may destroy everything the pirates have built.

Assassin's Creed Rogue

Experience the slow transformation from Assassin to Assassin hunter. Follow your own creed and set off on an extraordinary journey through New York City, the wild river valley, and far away to the icy cold waters of the North Atlantic in pursuit of your ultimate goal to bring down the Assassins.

Assassin's Creed III Remastered

Relive the American Revolution or experience it for the first time in Assassin's Creed III Remastered, with enhanced graphics and improved gameplay mechanics. As Connor, an assassin who has sworn to secure liberty for his people and his nation, you will hunt your enemies across a staggeringly large, open, and realistic world and unleash your lethal skills in a violent quest that will take you from chaotic city streets to blood-soaked battlefields.

Far Cry 4

As Ajay Ghale, you travel to Kyrat, a country steeped in tradition and violence, to fulfil your mother's dying wish and find yourself caught up in a civil war to overthrow the oppressive regime of dictator Pagan Min.

Far Cry Primal

Welcome to the Stone Age, a time of omnipresent danger and limitless adventure, where giant woolly mammoths and saber-toothed tigers rule the Earth, and humanity is at the bottom of the food chain. As the last survivor of your tribe, you will learn to craft a deadly arsenal, fend off fierce predators, and outsmart enemies to conquer Oros and become the Apex Predator

Far Cry Blood Dragon

The year is 2007 and you are Sargent Rex Colt, a Mark IV Cyber Commando. Earth has been ravaged by a nuclear war that erupted in the 90s. The US cyborg army may have discovered a solution: a powerful bioweapon on a distant island, and your mission is to gather information, kill the bad guys and save the world.

Rayman Legends

Join Rayman, Globox, and the Teensies in the epic platformer Rayman Legends as they run, jump, and slap their way through a series of mythical new worlds to save the day and discover the secrets of every legendary painting they discovered in the enchanted forest.

Child of Light

Child of Light is an RPG inspired by fairy tales complemented with a story carefully crafted in verse and rhyme. Aurora, a young girl from 1895 Austria, awakens on the lost fairytale continent of Lemuria. To return home she must fight against the dark creatures of the Queen of the Night, who have stolen the sun, the moon, and the stars. At stake is not only Lemuria, but Aurora's true destiny.

In addition, Ubisoft will be releasing its long-awaited open-world shooter "Far Cry 6" on October 7, 2021.